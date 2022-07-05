Novak Djokovic climbed over the net and picked up his opponent after he took a hard fall to end an epic point

Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner. Toby Melville/Reuters

Jannik Sinner fell to the ground and grabbed his ankle during a quarterfinal match at Wimbledon.

His opponent, Novak Djokovic, climbed over the net and helped Skinner up as the crowd cheered.

Djokovic rallied to force a fifth set after Sinner won the first two.

In the heat of battle at Wimbledon, Novak Djokovic took some time to show good sportsmanship.

In the fourth set of his quarterfinal, trailing Jannik Sinner 2 sets to 1, Djokovic hit a powerful forehand to the right corner that sent the 20-year-old Italian scrambling. As Sinner returned it, Djokovic ran to the net for a smooth drop shot. Sinner had little chance at returning the ball but charged the net anyway.

As Sinner approached, he tumbled and grabbed his ankle as he rolled on the ground.

Djokovic immediately climbed over the net to check on his young opponent.

Novak Djokovic checked on Jannik Sinner. Hannah Mckay/Reuters

Djokovic and a trainer stood over Sinner shortly before Sinner popped back up, with the help of Djokovic.

—The Tennis Podcast (@TennisPodcast) July 5, 2022

The crowd on hand, which included Prince William, gave the two competitors a big ovation.

Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner. Hannah Mckay/Reuters

Sinner, who is ranked 10th in the world, had been giving Djokovic all he could handle, taking the first two sets, 7-5, 6-2.

However, Djokovic ralled to win the third and fourth sets, repeatedly breaking Sinner's serve.

Djokovic is chasing an elusive 21st Grand Slam title.

Read the original article on Insider