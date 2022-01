The Hill

Spanish tennis star Rafael Nadal expressed his annoyance over an ongoing visa controversy surrounding top-ranked men's player Novak Djokovic, calling it a "circus" and saying he just wanted to focus on tennis."I'm just a player seeing the circus from the outside. But, as I said, I am a little bit tired of this matter," the 35-year-old said on Saturday in an interview with CNN. "I think it went too far. I wish Novak all the very best. And that's...