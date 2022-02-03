Novak Djokovic thanks Serbian president, and people, for support
World number one tennis player Novak Djokovic meets Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and thanks his administration as well as his fellow citizens for their support during the time he was detained and deported from Australia over his vaccination status, ahead of the Australian Open.