Novak Djokovic thanks Serbian president, and people, for support

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Novak Djokovic
    Novak Djokovic
    Serbian tennis player
  • Aleksandar Vučić
    President of Serbia

World number one tennis player Novak Djokovic meets Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and thanks his administration as well as his fellow citizens for their support during the time he was detained and deported from Australia over his vaccination status, ahead of the Australian Open.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories