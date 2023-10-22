Novak scores twice to lead the Predators over the reeling Sharks, 5-1

Nashville Predators center Tommy Novak (82) is congratulated by teammates after scoring his goal against the San Jose Sharks during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tommy Novak scored twice, Juuse Saros made 31 saves and the Nashville Predators defeated the San Jose Sharks 5-1 on Saturday night.

Kiefer Sherwood and Luke Evangelista each had a goal and an assist and Samuel Fagemo also scored for the Predators, winners of two in a row. Gustav Nyquist had two assists.

Tomas Hertl scored and Mackenzie Blackwood made 28 saves for the winless Sharks, who are 0-4-1. San Jose has scored just seven goals in their five games.

Fagemo scored the game’s first goal at 17:15 of the opening period with a wrist shot from the top of the left circle with Nashville on a power play.

Novak and Sherwood scored goals 12 seconds apart early in the second to break the game open.

Novak struck again at 2:47 of the third on a power play. His four goals this season lead the Predators.

Hertl snapped Saros’ shutout bid at 10:33 of the third from in close, and Evangelista scored his first of the season for Nashville at 13:26 of the third.

ACTIVE SECOND PERIOD

Sherwood was busy in Saturday’s second period. He posted a Gordie Howe hat trick, of a goal, assist and fighting major in the span of 6:46 in the frame. In addition to his goal, Sherwood assisted on Novak’s goal at 2:06 and then fought former Predator Luke Kunin at 8:52.

Playing in his 125th NHL game, it was the first time he posted a goal, assist and fighting major in the same game.

GOOD FIRST IMPRESSION

Fagemo, claimed off of waivers from the Los Angeles Kings prior to the start of the season, was a healthy scratch for Nashville’s first five games. Prior to Saturday, Fagemo had two NHL goals scored in 13 career games.

Nashville’s group of forwards became a little more crowded Saturday when the team claimed Liam Foudy off of waivers from the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Philip Tomasino was a healthy scratch for the second consecutive game.

UP NEXT

Sharks: Visit Florida Tuesday.

Predators: Host Vancouver on Tuesday.