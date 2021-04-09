Novant Health closes its NC mass COVID testing centers as demand drops

The Daily Beast

Fox NewsMinutes after the British royal family announced that Queen Elizabeth II's husband, Prince Philip, had died at the age of 99, the sleuths at Fox & Friends blamed their inevitable culprits: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.Host Brian Kilmeade immediately linked the death of the extremely old and sickly Duke of Edinburgh to Harry and Meghan's interview with Oprah Winfrey, which aired last month and contained shocking claims of racism and cruel treatment against Meghan by royal family members.Kilmeade said on Friday's show: "There are reports that [Philip] was enraged after the interview and the fallout from the interview with Oprah Winfrey, so here he is trying to recover and he's hit with that."Brian Kilmeade connects the death of 99-year-old Prince Philip to Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Oprah interview: "If you factor in this, there are reports that he was enraged after the interview ... Here he is trying to recover, and then he gets hit with that." pic.twitter.com/tevB9ijMeH— Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) April 9, 2021 Kilmeade then went on to cite Piers Morgan, of all people, as evidence that Philip's health was hit by the Oprah interview. Morgan resigned in disgrace from his show, Good Morning Britain, after thousands of people complained about his repeated attacks on Meghan. The low point came when he said didn't believe her admission that she felt suicidal.The Fox & Friends host said: "Piers Morgan was saying on his morning show, which he famously walked off of, is like 'Really? Your grandfather is in the hospital, you know he's not doing well, is this really the time you have to put out this interview?' Evidently, it definitely added to his stress."Philip left his London hospital after a month-long stay for treatment of an unspecified infection. He also underwent a procedure for a pre-existing heart condition in that time. He was also 99 years old.Read more at The Daily Beast.