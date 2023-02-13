Novant Health hosts in-person hiring event for all clinical positions on Saturday

In an effort to speed up the recruiting process, Novant Health Ballantyne Medical Center hosted an in-person hiring event for all clinical positions on Saturday.

Open positions at the center included CNAs, CRNAs, Imaging Techs, Pharmacists, Pharmacy Techs, RNs, RRTs, and Surgical Techs. The event ran from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Qualified people were promised an on-the-spot interview; candidates were also given the option to apply online, ensuring hiring managers had the person’s resume before the interview.

To learn more about job opportunities at Novant Health, please click here.

