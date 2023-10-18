Novant Health manager on leave after arrest in prostitution bust in North Carolina

A Novant Health manager is among the 15 men charged with soliciting prostitution on Salisbury’s North Long Street last week, hospital officials confirmed Wednesday.

Jay Hue Streater, 63, is currently on leave from his role as radiology manager for the Winston-Salem based healthcare company, a spokesperson said.

“We are reviewing the matter internally,” she told The Charlotte Observer.

Streater worked for Novant Health from 2005 to 2010 and was rehired in 2016. It is not clear why he stopped working for Novant, Charlotte’s second biggest provider, in 2010.

Streater was identified as a participant in an industry webinar earlier this year as a manager at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.

Prostitution arrests in Salisbury

The Salisbury Police Department charged 14 other men — aged 28 to 80 — for soliciting prostitution between Oct. 10 and Oct. 14 on North Long Street, which turns into Old Concord Road and Salisbury Road.

“Both the [Rowan County] sheriff’s office and police department want those men charged, and others to know the behavior is unacceptable and will not be tolerated in our community,” Capt. Mark McDaniel wrote in a news release Monday.

In North Carolina, solicitation of prostitution is as a misdemeanor offense, but it becomes a felony after one conviction.

Officers also charged Salisbury residents: Willie Lee Hayes, 75; Phillip Vaughn Blackmon, 69; Harold Lamont Heilig, 62; Heriberto Garcia Cruz, 60; Pedro Antonio Vasquis Funes, 59; Neil Tafarrio Willoughby, 56; Clarence Kelly Jr., 50 and Max Clarence Lee Allen, 28.

Police charged Charlotte residents Felix Salvador Martinez Franco, 44, Amiri Tourialai, 35 and Edwing Antonio Espinoza Charez, 30, as well.

Howard McGrady, 80, of Landis, Dennis Joel Santos, 39, of Spencer and Joe Alan Parker, 51, of Rockwell face the same charges.

The State Bureau of Investigation assisted, police said.