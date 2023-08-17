Novant seeking submissions from regional artists

Aug. 17—TRIAD — Novant Health is seeking submissions from artists in the region for its internal catalog that is used to select art for local facilities.

Officials are looking for art that is calming, beautiful, uplifting and offers a sense of hope and healing.

The submission period is Sept. 1-30, and artists must be at least 18 years old.

Acceptable subjects include abstracts, landscapes, botanicals with an emphasis on native species, and scenes of regional landscapes, architecture and historical sites. Novant will also consider original art mediums that translate to 2-D reprints and have been completed within the past eight years.

Artists with work included in the catalog will be eligible for compensation when the work is selected to be used in a specific location. Artists must digitally submit their work but will not be responsible for printing, framing or installation.

The selection process will take place in mid-October, and artists will be notified of acceptance no later than Dec. 15.

For full guidelines and an application, contact Mark Hampton at nhartportal@gmail.com.