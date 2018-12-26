Is Novartis AG (VTX:NOVN) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors?

Over the past 10 years Novartis AG (VTX:NOVN) has been paying dividends to shareholders. The company is currently worth CHF193b, and now yields roughly 3.3%. Does Novartis tick all the boxes of a great dividend stock? Below, I’ll take you through my analysis.

5 questions I ask before picking a dividend stock

If you are a dividend investor, you should always assess these five key metrics:

Does it pay an annual yield higher than 75% of dividend payers?

Has it paid dividend every year without dramatically reducing payout in the past?

Has dividend per share risen in the past couple of years?

Does earnings amply cover its dividend payments?

Will the company be able to keep paying dividend based on the future earnings growth?

How well does Novartis fit our criteria?

The current trailing twelve-month payout ratio for the stock is 50%, which means that the dividend is covered by earnings. Going forward, analysts expect NOVN’s payout to remain around the same level at 53% of its earnings. Assuming a constant share price, this equates to a dividend yield of 3.6%. Furthermore, EPS is forecasted to fall to $4.35 in the upcoming year.

If you want to dive deeper into the sustainability of a certain payout ratio, you may wish to consider the cash flow of the business. A company with strong cash flow, relative to earnings, can sometimes sustain a high pay out ratio.

If dividend is a key criteria in your investment consideration, then you need to make sure the dividend stock you’re eyeing out is reliable in its payments. In the case of NOVN it has increased its DPS from $1.37 to $2.78 in the past 10 years. It has also been paying out dividend consistently during this time, as you’d expect for a company increasing its dividend levels. This is an impressive feat, which makes NOVN a true dividend rockstar.

Compared to its peers, Novartis generates a yield of 3.3%, which is high for Pharmaceuticals stocks but still below the market’s top dividend payers.

Next Steps:

Taking into account the dividend metrics, Novartis ticks most of the boxes as a strong dividend investment, putting it in my list of top dividend payers. Given that this is purely a dividend analysis, I urge potential investors to try and get a good understanding of the underlying business and its fundamentals before deciding on an investment. There are three key factors you should further research:

