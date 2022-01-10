Novartis in-licenses COVID-19 treatment ensovibep from Molecular Partners

·1 min read

ZURICH (Reuters) -Novartis said it will license in a new drug it has been developing with Molecular Partners to treat COVID-19, the Swiss company said on Monday, after getting positive trial data.

Novartis will pay 150 million Swiss francs ($162.92 million) to in-license ensovibep from Molecular Partners to speed up its manufacturing ramp up and get approvals for the drug more quickly.

The decision comes after the two companies said they had received positive topline data from a phase 2 study for ensovibep (mp0420), an antiviral therapeutic for COVID-19 that will from now on be developed and manufactured by Novartis.

Molecular Partners had already received an upfront payment of 60 million francs, including equity.

The DARPin (Designed Ankyrin Repeat Protein) antiviral therapeutic candidate met the primary endpoint of viral load reduction over eight days in a study in acute COVID-19 ambulatory patients comparing single intravenous doses of ensovibep versus placebo, the two companies said in a statement.

The two secondary endpoints also showed a clinically meaningful benefit compared with a placebo, the partners said.

Novartis will first seek the approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), where it is applying for an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA).

DARPins offer a differentiated approach to treating COVID-19 through a single molecule that can engage up to three parts of the SARS-CoV-2 virus simultaneously to neutralize the virus through multiple mechanisms, Molecular Partners said on its website.

($1 = 0.9207 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Silke KoltrowitzEditing by Riham Alkousaa and John Revill)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

    India began administering booster doses of COVID-19 vaccine to frontline workers and vulnerable elderly people on Monday, with the fast-spreading Omicron variant fuelling an almost eight-fold rise in daily infections since the start of the year. In recent days, hundreds of healthcare and frontline workers, including police, have contracted the virus, and there were media reports that hundreds of parliamentary staff have also tested positive ahead of a budget session on Feb. 1. Australia must "push through" the fast-moving Omicron outbreak, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said, as infections surpassed 1 million, more than half in the past week alone, throwing a strain on hospitals and supply chains.

  • New Oriental laid off 60,000 staff after China's education crackdown, founder says

    China's New Oriental dismissed 60,000 employees and saw operating income plunge by 80% after Beijing enforced new sweeping rules on the country's private education industry that barred for-profit tutoring last year, according to its founder. Yu Minhong, who founded the company in 1993, published the figures on his official WeChat account on Saturday in a disclosure that showed how the crackdown in July 2021 hit what was once one of China's largest private tutoring firms. The WeChat post did not specify a time period for the drop in operating profit.

  • Transformers star Josh Duhamel announces engagement – and explains adorable proposal

    Transformers star Josh Duhamel announces engagement to Audra Diane Mari and reveals the adorable proposal, which happened on the beach.

  • Chloe Bailey Stuns in a Black Turtleneck Dress and Black Sandals

    Chloe Bailey is edgy.

  • 3 Big FDA Approvals to Watch For in Q1 2022

    Get ready for a deluge of important approval decisions. This year, before April showers get a chance to bring any May flowers, the FDA is expected to make a slew of important approval decisions. Cancer patients in the U.S. could get some important new treatment options.

  • 3 No-Brainer Big Pharma Stocks to Buy in 2022

    Here's why they chose AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), and Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX). Prosper Junior Bakiny (AbbVie): The bears have been predicting AbbVie's doom since the company lost patent protection for its blockbuster rheumatoid arthritis drug, Humira, back in 2018. While Humira's sales have been dropping like a rock in international markets, the drug continues to make headway in the U.S. During the third quarter, Humira's domestic sales grew by 10.1% year over year to $4.6 billion.

  • My 3 Top Biopharma Stock Picks for 2022

    Thanks to the dual headwinds of sky-high inflation and the threat of rising interest rates, biopharmaceutical stocks appear poised for a turbulent 2022. Underscoring this point, investors have been dumping risky clinical and early commercial-stage biopharma stocks over the past several weeks in response to these closely intertwined macro variables. This year thus seems destined to be a bona fide "stock-picker's market" for biopharma investors.

  • U.S. administers over 519 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines -CDC

    Those figures are up from the total of 518 million vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Saturday. The agency said 246.8 million people in the United States had received at least one dose, while 207.7 million were considered to be fully vaccinated as of 6 a.m. EST on Sunday. The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot inoculation.

  • UK officials decide against fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose

    The U.K. Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization advised against a fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose for elderly and at-risk populations after evidence suggested that a third shot gave them enough immunity. The committee recommended against the fourth vaccine dose after data showed the third vaccine dose, or booster shot, still gave adequate protection against the coronavirus after three months, The Associated Press reported. Instead, the...

  • CDC director pushes back on calls for 4th COVID vaccine dose

    A study in Israel found a fourth dose of the Pfizer vaccine can raise antibodies five-fold a week after injection.