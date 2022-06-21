Novartis loses in patent appeal over multiple sclerosis drug

FILE PHOTO: Logo is seen at new factory of Novartis in Stein
·1 min read

(Reuters) -A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday ruled against the Swiss drugmaker Novartis AG in a patent infringement dispute concerning the blockbuster multiple sclerosis drug Gilenya.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, which hears patent disputes, reversed its own earlier ruling in the case.

A divided panel found Novartis' patent was invalid, reviving HEC Pharm Co's bid to make a generic version of the blockbuster drug.

Novartis made nearly $2.8 billion from Gilenya sales last year according to a company report, making it the Swiss pharmaceutical company's third-highest-selling drug.

The companies and their attorneys did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the decision.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York and Blake Brittain in Washington; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Didi makes privacy fixes to ousted apps in run-up to restoring them - SCMP

    Earlier this month, the Wall Street Journal reported Chinese regulators were concluding probes into Didi and two other firms and were preparing to allow their apps back on domestic app stores, in a sign that pressure on China's internet sector was easing. Didi did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. Didi has struggled to bring its business back to normal after angering Chinese regulators by pushing ahead with its $4.4 billion New York listing in June last year despite being asked to put it on hold.

  • Exclusive-Lead Republican negotiator in U.S. Senate gun talks expects bill Tuesday

    U.S. Senator John Cornyn, the lead Republican negotiator in bipartisan gun legislation talks, told Reuters on Tuesday that negotiators expected to introduce a bill to address mass shootings later in the day. The Texas Republican said negotiators, including his fellow Republican Senator Thom Tillis and Democratic Senators Chris Murphy and Kyrsten Sinema, spoke early in the day by phone and were now waiting for staff to produce legislative text.

  • U.S. Supreme Court backs public money for religious schools

    (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday allowed more public funding of religious entities in an important ruling in favor of two Christian families who challenged a Maine tuition assistance program that excluded private schools that promote religion. In the latest in a series of decisions in recent years expanding religious rights, the justices in a 6-3 decision overturned a lower court ruling that had rejected the families' claims of religious discrimination in violation of the U.S. Constitution, including the First Amendment protection of the free exercise of religion.

  • Oliver Luck and Vince McMahon Settle XFL Breach of Contract Lawsuit

    Former XFL commissioner Oliver Luck and Vince McMahon have reached a settlement in their federal breach of contract lawsuit. Terms of the settlement are not known. Luck, who was fired for cause as XFL commissioner in April 2020, sued McMahon and Alpha Entertainment for more than $23.8 million. Crucial to the case is whether McMahon […]

  • LinkedIn CEO reveals the generational data behind the Great Reshuffle — and the Gen Z trend should frighten employers

    Ryan Roslansky has issued a word of warning to employers grappling with an intensifying battle for talent.

  • Tesla sued by former employees over 'mass layoff'

    STORY: Former employees of Tesla are suing the company for laying off hundreds of workers without advance notice.The two former workers who filed the suit said they were terminated from Tesla's gigafactory plant in Sparks, Nevada in June, along with over 500 others, and that the terminations were "effective immediately."The workers allege that in the process, Tesla violated federal laws on mass layoffs, which require a 60-day notification period.The lawsuit seeks pay and benefits for the 60-day notification period, and class action status for all former U.S. Tesla employees who were laid off in May or June without advance notice.According to an email seen by Reuters, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said earlier this month he had a "super bad feeling" about the economy and that Tesla needed to cut staff by about 10%.A lawyer representing the terminated workers told Reuters Tesla is offering some employees just one week of severance pay.She is preparing an emergency court motion to try and block Tesla from getting employees released in exchange for just one week of severance.Tesla, which has not commented on the numbers of layoffs, did not immediately respond to requests for comment about the lawsuit.Asked about the lawsuit at Bloomberg's Qatar Economic Forum on Tuesday (June 21), Musk played down the lawsuit as "trivial," adding "Let's not read too much into a pre-emptive lawsuit that has no standing."

  • Intel seeks $624 million in interest from EU after antitrust fine win

    U.S. chipmaker Intel has filed a claim for 593 million euros ($624 million) in interest from the European Commission, five months after it convinced Europe's second-top court to scrap a 1.06-billion-euro EU antitrust fine, an EU filing showed on Monday. Europe's top court paved the way for such damage demands last year in a landmark ruling which ordered the EU executive to pay default interest on reimbursed fines in annulled antitrust cases. Intel in its application to the Luxembourg-based General Court said the Commission, which acts as the competition watchdog in the 27-country European Union, had refused to reimburse the company the default interest.

  • The Real Reason ‘Cancel Culture’ Is Destroying the American Workplace

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyA new generation is entering the workforce as industry leaders are reinventing how workplaces operate in the 21st century. While some exciting changes are taking place, there is a lot of chatter out there about one distracting business topic: “cancel culture.”For the past five years, Americans have obsessed over cancel culture. Unfortunately, this debate has seeped into conversations around the corporate environment, from bosses and comp

  • 22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time Job

    If you need a side job to create extra income, read this list of viable side jobs to create your own schedule and breaking out of the 9-to-5 grind. According to Business Insider, real estate and tourism businesses often hire local writers to craft city and neighborhood guides.

  • TikToker explains why recruiters don’t usually hire the best candidate in viral video

    A TikTok user explains in a now-viral video why some hiring managers for big companies purportedly choose not to hire the most qualified applicants. Runa Jiang (@rulewithruna), a TikToker who shares career and business tips, posted a video claiming that recruiters tend to hire “people with the least amount of risk.” “As a hiring manager, they don’t get paid more because you perform outstandingly… but they do get penalized if their candidates keep on quitting early or disobey the authority,” Jiang says.

  • How Many Hours Can You Work and Still Collect Social Security?

    As the name would imply, Social Security retirement benefits were meant to be paid out to beneficiaries after they stop working. Discover: 20 Best Places To Live on Only a Social Security Check Also...

  • US Sanctions Help China Supercharge Its Chipmaking Industry

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s chip industry is growing faster than anywhere else in the world, after US sanctions on local champions from Huawei Technologies Co. to Hikvision spurred appetite for home-grown components.Most Read from BloombergUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapRally Builds After $2 Trillion Wipeout; Yields Up: Markets WrapBiden Says US Recession Avoidable After Call With Ex-Treasury Secretary SummersPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just Starting

  • Raytheon's HQ move 'lowers the profile' of Mass. economy, professor says

    A couple of "not positive" consequences will hit the Bay State as Raytheon Technologies Corp.'s move of its headquarters to Virginia is set to become effective in the third quarter, according to one of the most prominent Boston innovation historians.

  • College grads are snaring high-paying jobs. How the labor shortage made way for better benefits

    College graduates get better jobs at higher pay, along with flexible hours, remote work and student debt repayment, as employers face worker shortages.

  • Gas prices: How to save at the pump, according to an expert

    As gas prices soar to record highs, here are some tips to save at the pump.

  • U.S. Supreme Court rejects Musk-backed challenge to SEC's 'gag' rule

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected a challenge brought by a former Xerox Corp executive and backed by Elon Musk to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) rule requiring people who agree to settlements with the agency not to deny its allegations against them. The justices declined to hear former Xerox chief financial officer Barry Romeril's appeal of a lower court's decision that the rule does not violate his free speech rights under the U.S. Constitution's First Amendment. Romeril agreed under the rule not to deny accounting fraud allegations he settled with the SEC in 2003.

  • 11 Signs That It’s Time To Get a New Job

    Despite loss of income during the pandemic, skyrocketing gas prices and inflation near record highs, the job market is still relatively hot and Americans are leaving their posts in droves. In March,...

  • Massive Oil Refining Capacity Idle in China as Prices Soar

    (Bloomberg) -- As gasoline prices soar and the US considers invoking Cold War-era laws to boost production, there’s a massive pool of oil refining capacity on the other side of the Pacific Ocean that’s sitting idle. Most Read from BloombergUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgePutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineGiant Cruise Ship’s Maiden Voyage M

  • Amazon’s warehouse problems? It’s running out of workers to hire, and has too much space

    Amazon’s no-frill, low-wage, high-turnover labor model is finally beginning to show cracks.

  • T-Mobile's latest perks starting Tuesday: 25 cents off a gallon of gas, free streaming on flights

    Wireless carrier T-Mobile announced new perks for customers, including deeper gas discounts and free connectivity and streaming on flights.