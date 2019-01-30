Novartis Misses Earnings and Sales Estimates in Q4

Based in Switzerland, Novartis AG NVS is one of the leaders in health care solutions with a wide array of drugs and services. The company has a strong oncology portfolio of drugs like Afinitor, Exjade, Jakavi, Zykadia, Tasigna, Jadenu and an improved formulation of Exjade. Novartis is looking to solidify its presence in the gene therapy space.

Novartis’ earnings performance has been mixed so far. The company delivered a positive surprise in two of the last four quarters. The average earnings beat over the last four quarters is 1.27%.

Currently, Novartis has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), but that could definitely change following the company’s earnings report which was just released. We have highlighted some of the key stats from this just-revealed announcement below:

Earnings Beat: Novartis’ fourth quarter 2018 earnings missed expectations. The company posted earnings of $1.25 per share while our consensus called for EPS of $1.33.

Revenues Beat:Novartis posted revenues of $13.27 billion, missing the consensus estimate of $13.37 billion. Revenue increased 3% year over year.

Key Statistics: The company's Psoriasis drug, Cosentyx delivered strong volume growth across all indications in the United States and EU. It recorded sales of $806 million. Heart failure drug, Entresto continued strong sales growth across all regions.

Pre-Market Trading: Shares were inactive in pre-market trading.

