Novartis Pharmaceuticals Agrees To Pay $678 Million To Settle Shepherd, Finkelman, Miller & Shah, LLP False Claims Act Qui Tam Case

Novartis Pharmaceuticals Agrees to Pay $678 Million to Settle Allegations of Illegal Kickbacks Involving Nine of the Company's Drugs

NEW YORK, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- James E. Miller of Shepherd, Finkelman, Miller & Shah, LLP ("SFMS")(www.sfmslaw.com), Lead Counsel for Plaintiff-Relator, Oswald Bilotta (the "Relator" or "Whistleblower"), announced today that Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation ("Novartis") has agreed to settle alleged violations of the False Claims Act based on a complaint filed by the Whistleblower in 2011 asserting that Novartis used "speaker programs" to pay physician speakers unlawful compensation in violation of the False Claims Act, 31 U.S.C. §§ 3729-3733, and the Anti-Kickback Statute, 42 U.S.C. § 1320a-7b.

The Whistleblower is represented by Shepherd, Finkelman, Miller & Shah, LLP ("SFMS")(www.sfmslaw.com), and its co-counsel, Eric L. Young of McEldrew Young (https://www.mceldrewyoung.com), and John Mininno (john@min-law.com)

"I would like to take this opportunity to express my sincere appreciation for the courageous actions of Mr. Bilotta in stepping forward to challenge Novartis' use of 'speaker programs' and other tactics to influence the prescription writing of physicians with respect to a number of its drugs," said James E. Miller (jmiller@sfmslaw.com).

Mr. Miller also stated: "In addition to thanking the entire SFMS team that worked on this case, including Laurie Rubinow, Natalie Finkelman Bennett, Jillian M. Boyce, Jonathan Dilger, Betsy Ferling Hitriz, Nicolas Lussier, Bruce Parke, , James C. Shah and Nathan Zipperian, as well as our highly skilled co-counsel, Eric L. Young, John Mininno and Joseph Trautwein, I would like to take this opportunity to state that it was a pleasure and honor to work closely with the Office of the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, in resolving this important matter. I would like to specifically thank Jeannette A. Vargas, Pierre G. Armand, Monica Folch, Jacob T. Lillywhite, Jennifer A. Jude and Jacob M. Bergman of the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York, for their diligence, excellent work and perseverance on behalf of the United States of America. I also would like to thank Kathryn M. Heim Harris and Andrew J. Gropper, Special Assistants Attorney General of the New York Medicaid Fraud Control Unit, for their persistence and hard work on behalf of the various states participating in the settlement."

According to the complaint, physicians who participated in alleged sham speaker programs wrote prescriptions for several drugs – Lotrel, Valturna, Starlix, Tekturna, Tekturna HCT, Diovan, Diovan HCT, Exforge and Exforge HCT - that were filled at pharmacies across the country. After filling and dispensing the prescriptions, the pharmacies then submitted claims for reimbursement to various government-funded health care programs. The pharmacies' claims resulted in payments by the government for prescriptions that were allegedly induced through fraud, i.e., Novartis' alleged illegal payments to physicians who wrote the prescriptions. Since Novartis' actions allegedly caused the submission of false claims to the government via the dispensing pharmacies, those actions were alleged to constitute violations of the False Claims Act and the Anti-Kickback Statute ("AKS" ), 42 U.S.C. § 1320a-7b, which criminalizes, among other things, "knowingly or willingly" offering or paying a person "remuneration," in the form of kickbacks, bribes, or rebates, to "induce" that person to "recommend" the purchase of a drug covered by a "Federal health care program." 42 U.S.C. § 1320a-7b(b)(2).