Novartis says U.S. court upholds Gilenya patent

FILE PHOTO: Swiss drugmaker Novartis' logo is seen in Stein
·1 min read

ZURICH (Reuters) - Novartis AG said on Tuesday a U.S. court of appeals upheld the validity of a dosage regimen patent for its multiple sclerosis treatment Gilenya, allowing a permanent injunction against Chinese generic drugmaker HEC Pharma to stay in place until the patent expires in 2027.

"This decision confirms the validity of the patent and allows that injunction to remain in place," the Swiss drugmaker said in a statement, adding it expected no generic versions of Gilenya in the U.S. market for at least the next two years.

A divided panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit on Monday rejected HEC's argument that the patent lacked a proper written description, thwarting the company's bid to sell a generic version of Gilenya before the patent expires.

(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz, Editing by Miranda Murray)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Investigators narrow search for origin of Colorado wildfire

    Federal and state investigators have interviewed dozens of people in their search for the cause of a destructive Colorado wildfire, but the results of that investigation — and even a progress report — could take days, if not weeks, the Boulder County sheriff warned. Declaring that ”the stakes are huge,” Sheriff Joe Pelle said he would not release details on the probe until he was ready “to announce some progress — perhaps that may be a week, perhaps that may be a month.” The wind-whipped inferno erupted Thursday, destroying nearly 1,000 homes and other structures and forcing tens of thousands of residents to evacuate in a rapidly-growing suburban area pockmarked by grasslands between the cities of Boulder and Denver.

  • Covid: Australians desperate for tests amid Omicron surge

    Despite record infections, people are queuing for hours and facing price-gouging for tests.

  • Epstein’s Secret Settlement With Rape Accuser Virginia Giuffre Finally Revealed

    PoliceJeffrey Epstein paid Virginia Roberts Giuffre $500,000 to settle her 2009 lawsuit, according to newly unsealed court documents.The settlement was unsealed as part of Giuffre’s civil suit against Prince Andrew, in which she is seeking unspecified damages, claiming that Andrew raped her three times when she was 17, and that she had been trafficked to him by Epstein and his accomplice, convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell.A source close to Giuffre exclusively told The Daily Beast that h

  • Company fired woman with autism over ‘unprofessional’ communication, NC lawsuit says

    The woman’s lawyer said she had asked for help understanding what was unprofessional in her messages before she was fired.

  • New composting law in California

    A new law in California will affect what you do in your kitchen. Residents and businesses will have to change the way they dispose of organic waste, and will need to start composting. Greg Liggins reports

  • Venezuela Doubles Crude Oil Exports Defying U.S. Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil exports from Venezuela doubled in December from a year earlier as the country raises production of revenue-generating hydrocarbons in defiance of U.S. sanctions. Most Read from BloombergOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightPolice Pinpoint Starting Point of Historic Colorado WildfireIvanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr. Subpoenaed in Asset ProbeU.S. Catches Kremlin Insider Who May Have Secrets of 2016 HackProperty Stocks Sink After Demolition Order: Evergrande

  • Nord Stream 2 go-ahead could come in mid-2022 - Uniper CEO

    The Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which is to transport Russian gas to Germany, could get approved in the middle of the year, the CEO of one of the project's financial backers told a newspaper. The pipeline, led by Russia's Gazprom, has been completed since September and is waiting for final certification by the German network agency, which has said that no decision would be taken in the first half of 2022. This has burdened diplomatic relations that are already strained by the risk of open conflict between Russia and Ukraine, fuelling speculation the pipeline could be used to exert political pressure on Moscow.

  • Elizabeth Holmes Found Guilty On 4 Charges In Theranos Fraud Case

    The Theranos founder now faces up to 20 years in prison.

  • U.S. oil producers plan to boost output despite rising costs

    Data: Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas; Chart: Axios Visuals Companies in the heart of the U.S. oil patch plan to keep boosting production this year despite rising costs.Driving the news: The Dallas Fed's fourth-quarter 2021 survey of oil-and-gas execs finds that "costs rose sharply for a third straight quarter." However, most expect to keep boosting output as prices and demand have recovered from the pandemic.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscr

  • After a year of shortages and shutdowns, here's what's ahead for the auto industry in 2022

    From shortages of crucial semiconductor chips to shutdowns at major assembly plants, as well as skyrocketing car prices and empty dealerships, 2021 was a year

  • Settlement agreement between Epstein and accuser made public in Prince Andrew case

    A 2009 settlement agreement between financier Jeffrey Epstein and Virginia Giuffre, who accused him of sexual abuse, was made public on Monday as part of Giuffre's civil lawsuit against Britain's Prince Andrew. The agreement said Giuffre would be paid $500,000 as part of the deal. It provided a release for "any other person or entity who could have been included as a potential defendant" against various claims by Giuffre.

  • 11 Mistakes to Avoid With Your Roth IRA

    Don’t lose out on the tax-free benefits of a Roth IRA by contributing too much or too little, withdrawing money too soon, or making another mistake.

  • How Much You Should Have in Your Retirement Fund at Ages 30, 40, 50 and 60

    "An employer match on your 401(k) is free money, but roughly a quarter of employees are leaving free money on the table by not taking advantage of their match," said Brian Walsh, a certified financial planner and financial planning manager at SoFi. While eliminating debt is important, you also need to prioritize saving for your future. Both Fidelity and Ally Bank recommend having three times your annual salary put away for retirement at age 40.

  • Virginia AG sues town where police threatened Black Army lieutenant during stop

    Virginia’s attorney general sued the town where a police officer appeared to threaten the execution of a Black Army lieutenant during a traffic stop, alleging the city's police department engages in a broader pattern of discriminatory policing.

  • Pakistan Textile Exports Hit by Gas Crunch, Industry Body Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergPolice Pinpoint Starting Point of Historic Colorado WildfireIvanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr. Subpoenaed in Asset ProbeBillionaires Are Embracing Crypto in Case Money ‘Goes to Hell’U.S. Catches Kremlin Insider Who May Have Secrets of 2016 HackProperty Stocks Sink After Demolition Order: Evergrande UpdatePakistan’s natural gas shortage is hurting its crucial textile

  • Walmart temporarily shut nearly 60 U.S. stores for COVID cleaning in December

    Walmart temporarily shut almost 60 U.S. stores in COVID-19 hotspots in December to sanitize them against the virus, in a sign the new Omicron variant is disrupting the retail industry. The Walmart stores – in locations including Texas and New Jersey – were closed for two days for cleaning “to present a safe and clean in-store environment for our associates and customers," a company spokesperson told Reuters in a statement. Walmart has more than 4,700 U.S. locations in total.

  • Despite Social Security Covering Just 40% of Retirement Income, Nearly a Quarter of Americans Have No Retirement Plan

    Do you have a retirement plan? If you are not saving up for later in life, you're not alone. A survey prepared by the Transamerica Center for Retirement Studies discovered that 24% of workers have no...

  • Nevada utility overcomes Carl Icahn opposition, closes pipeline deal

    The $1.5 billion cash deal brings new owners to the natural gas pipeline and storage assets in northwest Colorado and the region.

  • Prince Andrew accuser's 2009 deal with Epstein shielded others -court filing

    A woman who has sued Britain's Prince Andrew for sexual abuse agreed in a 2009 civil settlement with Jeffrey Epstein to restrictions on her ability to sue others, language that could potentially impact whether the lawsuit against the prince goes forward. The settlement was made public on Monday as part of Virginia Giuffre's 2021 civil lawsuit against Andrew, whom she accuses of forcing her to have sex two decades ago when she was 17. The deal also provided for Giuffre, also known as Virginia Roberts, to be paid $500,000.

  • Elizabeth Holmes found guilty in Theranos trial

    Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes was found guilty on Monday for four counts of fraud and conspiracy to commit fraud.Holmes rose to Silicon Valley fame after founding Theranos, a blood-testing startup, in 2003.Prosecutors say she swindled investors over the next decade, including media mogul Rupert Murdoch, on claims that the company's small machines could run a range of tests with just a few drops of blood.Investigations by the Wall Street Journal later debunked these claims, and Holmes was indicted in 2018 alongside former Theranos COO Ramesh Balwani.On Monday she was acquitted on three counts of defrauding patients who paid for tests from Theranos and a related conspiracy charge, while the jury could not reach a decision on three other counts related to individual investors.Testifying in her own defense at trial, Holmes had said she never meant to deceive anyone and that Theranos' lab directors were in charge of test quality.She was also charged with misleading patients about the tests' accuracy but was acquitted of those charges.Holmes, who is likely to appeal, faces up to 80 years in prison, but will likely get a much lower sentence.