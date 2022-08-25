Novartis to Spin Off Sandoz Generic Drug Unit by Next Year

(Bloomberg) -- Novartis AG said it plans to spin off its Sandoz unit, creating the largest European generic and biosimilar drug company by sales.

The separation should be complete by the second half of 2023, the Basel, Switzerland-based company said in a statement. The unit generated $9.69 billion last year, accounting for more than 18% of Novartis’ $52.9 billion in 2021 revenue.

The company started a strategic review of the unit last October after it struggled to meet expectations. The split is the latest in a series of moves to hone Novartis’s strategic focus and will allow the company to concentrate on developing and delivering breakthrough medicines.

“We believe this decision is in the best interests of our shareholders,” and creates a “new Novartis,” Chief Executive Officer Vas Narasimhan said in a conference call with journalists. The move will “conclude Novartis’s journey to become a focused innovative medicines company,” he said.

Sandoz attracted early interest from private equity firms before a challenging environment for leveraged buyouts made a potential sale too difficult, people familiar with the process said last month.

Sandoz sells biosimilar versions of some of the world’s best-selling medicines, including Neupogen, Enbrel, Neulasta and Humira, as well as about 1,000 other molecules across different diseases. Biosimilars, which are more complex to develop and produce than traditional generic drugs, are driving growth.

Sandoz will be based in Switzerland, though the company is still deciding on the city.

