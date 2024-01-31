Novartis updates mid-term outlook as Q4 profit up

A view of the headquarters of the Swiss pharmaceutical company Novartis. Patrick Seeger/dpa

Swiss pharma major Novartis on Wednesday updated its mid-term guidance as it reported a fourth-quarter net income of $8.48 billion, up from last year's $1.47 billion.

Earnings per share were $4.14, significantly higher than $0.69 a year ago.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2024, the company projects net sales to grow mid single digit and core operating income to grow high single digit.

Further, the company updated mid-term guidance, with net sales expecting to grow 5% cc CAGR 2023-2028 with core operating income margin expanding to around 40% by 2027.

The latest results included net income from discontinued operations of $5.84 billion, driven by the IFRS Accounting Standards non-cash, non-taxable, net gain on distribution of Sandoz Group AG to Novartis AG shareholders of $5.9 billion, compared to income of $151 million in prior year.

On a continuing operations basis, net income was $2.64 billion, up 101% from last year's $1.32 billion. Earnings per share grew 108% to $1.29 from $0.62 a year ago.

Core net income was $3.13 billion, compared to last year's $3.25 billion. Core earnings per share were $1.53, compared to $1.52 a year ago. The prior year's core net income from continuing operations was $2.96 billion or $1.39 per share.

Analysts on average expected the company to report earnings of $1.68 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net sales grew 8% to $11.42 billion from last year's $10.58 billion. Sales increased 10% at constant currency rates. The Street was looking for sales of $11.75 billion for the quarter.

Further, the Novartis Board of Directors proposed a dividend payment of 3.30 Swiss francs ($3.82) per share for 2023, up 3.1% from the prior year.

"Our robust operational performance continues, with strong double-digit top and bottom-line growth, for the quarter and full year," chief executive officer Vas Narasimhan said.

"The very strong performance of our key growth drivers and pipeline underscores the confidence in our growth (5% cc CAGR 2023-2028) and margin (40%+ by 2027) mid-term guidance."