Novartis (VTX:NOVN) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

Novartis AG's (VTX:NOVN) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to $3.20 on 13th of March. This will take the annual payment to 4.0% of the stock price, which is above what most companies in the industry pay.

Novartis' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. However, prior to this announcement, Novartis' dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 96.9%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 52% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Novartis Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $2.26 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of $3.45. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 4.3% a year over that time. Dividends have grown relatively slowly, which is not great, but some investors may value the relative consistency of the dividend.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Although it's important to note that Novartis' earnings per share has basically not grown from where it was five years ago, which could erode the purchasing power of the dividend over time. While growth may be thin on the ground, Novartis could always pay out a higher proportion of earnings to increase shareholder returns.

We Really Like Novartis' Dividend

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that Novartis is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Novartis that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Is Novartis not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

