Novartis working on pan-coronavirus oral treatment, CEO says

FILE PHOTO: Swiss drugmaker Novartis' logo is seen in Stein
·2 min read

(Reuters) - Novartis hopes to still play a role in the development of COVID-19 treatments with research ongoing for a pill that could work broadly against coronaviruses, not just the one that causes COVID-19, chief executive Vas Narasimhan told Reuters.

In an interview following his recent presentation at Total Health last week, the head of the Swiss drugmaker pointed to Novartis' manufacturing support to COVID-19 vaccine and drug makers when asked if it had been on the sidelines during the pandemic.

"Now I would have loved for some of our own clinical trials to have worked out, but they didn't. I mean, that's part of the deal," Narasimhan said.

"I think we as a sector have collaborated extremely well to ultimately be the industry that enabled this pandemic over time to eventually be under control."

Many drugmakers including AstraZeneca sold treatments at cost during the pandemic, but are now looking to start making profits as some parts of the world reopen.

"I think in order to have companies invest in the long run for pandemic preparedness, there has to be a reasonable economic benefit to the companies," Narasimhan said. "I think that has to be clear and understood by all involved."

Novartis last year had signed a deal with Molecular Partners to develop two DARPin-based therapies as potential COVID-19 treatments.

A new readout from studies of one of those treatments is expected in January, and the duo will then decide on next steps based on that data, Narasimhan said.

The company last week said it was confident of delivering annual revenue growth of 4% or higher until 2026, as it banks on multi-billion dollar sales of experimental and approved drugs including arthritis and psoriasis medicine Cosentyx.

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru, Editing by Louise Heavens)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Repeat drink driver who offered police officer $1,000 bribe to avoid prison jailed

    A motorist who did not want to go to jail due to his second drink driving offence decided to offer a $1,000 bribe to a police officer after his car dislodged a door in a carpark.

  • Driver accused in crash that killed Penfield teen now facing vehicular manslaughter charge

    Matthew Bittner, 16, of Penfield died after being struck by a car on Chestnut Street downtown on Oct. 30

  • Biden targets cash for homes deals in anti-corruption drive

    The Biden administration wants to shed new light on transactions where people pay cash for houses as part of a broad anti-corruption drive being promoted at the U.S. Summit for Democracy, officials said. In June, President Joe Biden ordered officials to craft policies to thwart illegal activities. The U.S. Treasury Department said it is working on a new rule to better identify who is behind all-cash real estate transactions and to see if those purchases are being used to shelter illegal profits.

  • Nasdaq set for lower open as Nvidia, Big Tech weigh

    The Nasdaq index was set for a lower open on Monday as mega-cap technology firms slipped and shares of Nvidia led declines among major chipmakers, while Dow futures were supported by a rise in economy-sensitive stocks. Nvidia Corp slipped 3.6% in premarket trading, adding to a 4.5% drop on Friday after the U.S. Federal Trade Commission sued to block its more than $80 billion deal to buy British chip technology provider Arm. Peers Qualcomm Inc and Advanced Micro Devices Inc and heavyweight growth stocks Microsoft Corp, Google-owner Alphabet Inc, Meta Platforms, Amazon.com Inc and Tesla Inc fell between 0.5% and 2.1%.

  • 3D-printed suicide pods are now legal in Switzerland

    "More and more generations see euthanasia as a solution for unbearable suffering," said Regional Euthanasia Review Committees chairman Jeroen Recourt.

  • People Thirsty to Reverse Their Coronavirus Vaccination Love This Wacky ‘Treatment’

    Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily BeastA few months ago, a channel popped up in the anti-vaccine recesses of the fringe-friendly social media platform Telegram and began extolling the virtues of the “Niatonin Protocol,” a daily regimen of high doses of niacin, butyric acid, and a few other supplements. (The exact cocktail is situational and ever-shifting.) Through a barrage of anonymous anecdotes and jumbled, supposedly scientific explanations, the group argued this program was a sure

  • What Is Misophonia? The Medical Diagnosis for People Who are Triggered by Annoying Sounds

    We’ve yet to meet a person who likes hearing people chew loudly. But for some people, even the smallest noises—like breathing, throat clearing and swallowing—can be anxiety- and anger-inducing. It turns out,...

  • How to Reverse Visceral Fat, Say Experts

    Ever notice how the last place we tend to lose fat is in the belly? Abdominal fat oftentimes seems impossible to lose and chances are it's because it's visceral fat—"a type of body fat that's stored within the abdominal cavity between your vital organs: liver, intestines, pancreas, etc," says Jillian Michaels—creator of The Fitness App by Jillian Michaels. While it can be challenging to lose, there are ways to help reverse visceral fat and get rid of the stubborn excess weight. Eat This, Not Tha

  • Oregon Health Authority moves to implement 'permanent' indoor mask mandate

    The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) assembled a Rules Advisory Committee (RAC) earlier this week to address a permanent indoor mask mandate in Oregon, which is only one of a few states that still retains one nearly two years into the pandemic.

  • Gottlieb: Variant-specific vaccines 'may not work'

    Former Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Scott Gottlieb said on Sunday that "there's reason to believe" variant-specific immunizations might not work against other COVID-19 variants."Face the Nation" moderator Margaret Brennan asked Gottlieb on CBS if the Biden administration needed to look at getting vaccine manufacturers to "reboot" existing COVID-19 vaccines in order to tackle the new omicron variant.Noting that companies,...

  • A man who tested positive for Omicron variant says 15 of his friends who joined him at a New York anime convention also have COVID-19

    A Minnesota man who attended an NYC anime convention tested positive for the Omicron coronavirus variant. Now 15 of his friends have COVID-19 too.

  • Images show X-rays taken from a US medical journal's report about girl with rare dental condition

    Two images of a skull with an abnormal number of teeth have been shared online alongside a claim they show X-rays of an ordinary toddler. The claim is misleading; the images have been taken from a report in a US medical journal about an 11-year-old child suffering from a rare dental condition.The images were shared in a Facebook post by an Australian-based user here. A screenshot of the Facebook post taken December 12, 2021.The post shared a screenshot of a separate Twitter post showing two X-ra

  • The Army Is Overhauling Its Fitness Test for the First Time Since 1980

    The United States Armed Forces is revamping its 1980 physical fitness test (PFT) with a new set of requirements aimed at preparing soldiers for modern warfare.

  • 'Hawkeye' Is More Groundbreaking Than People Realize

    Why Hawkeye's deafness makes for groundbreaking TV.

  • Fauci calls Ron Johnson's AIDS comment 'preposterous': 'I don't have any clue of what he's talking about'

    Anthony Fauci on Sunday said Sen. Ron Johnson's (R-Wis.) comments that the infectious diseases expert "overhyped" the AIDS epidemic and the COVID-19 pandemic are "preposterous," adding, "I don't have any clue of what he's talking about."Asked about Johnson's comments by co-host Jake Tapper on CNN's "State of the Union," Fauci said he did not know how to respond to such a remark considering the high death tolls caused by both AIDS and COVID-19."...

  • ‘We’re paralyzed’: Wisconsin hospitals struggle to transfer and place new patients

    Across Wisconsin, hospitals at the brink of capacity are desperate to find care for their patients

  • 25 Healthy Midnight Snacks for Late Night Munching, According to a Nutritionist

    Despite our best efforts to get a good night’s sleep (read: hitting the hay at 10 p.m. sharp, taking an Instagram hiatus and keeping our phone...

  • COVID outbreak on cruise ship approaching New Orleans

    Ten people aboard a Norwegian Cruise Line ship approaching New Orleans have tested positive for COVID-19, officials said Saturday night. The Norwegian Breakaway had departed New Orleans on Nov. 28 and is due to return this weekend, the Louisiana Department of Health said in a news release. More than 3,200 people are on board the ship, officials said.

  • A Chinese city is paying $1,500 to anyone who tests positive for COVID-19

    This is a new effort by the city's local government to lure anyone with symptoms to get tested for the virus without having to contact trace them.

  • Covid pill to be rolled out before Christmas

    The first at-home treatment for Covid is to be offered to patients by Christmas as ministers roll out the antiviral pill to help protect the most vulnerable from the omicron variant.