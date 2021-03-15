Novavax CEO: COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing hurdles won't go away anytime soon

Anjalee Khemlani
·Senior Reporter
·3 min read

Novavax (NVAX) is poised to be one of the next vaccines to receive emergency use authorization (EUA) in the U.S.

CEO Stanley Erck has been busy expanding manufacturing capacity for several countries, and expects the U.K.'s regulatory body to grant authorization in a matter of weeks. Erck said he is ready to roll out vaccines not just in the U.K., but also in Australia and Canada, as the two will accept the U.K. green light as a signal the vaccine is safe to use.

"Many regulatory agencies are going to be inclined to follow the [Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency] very shortly," Erck said.

But what will happen in the U.S. market remains unclear. Erck has made no secret about his hopes that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) will grant an EUA based on the U.K. data — which showed the vaccine was 89.7% efficacious in the U.K., which is dominated by the B.1.1.7 variant, and 96% efficacious against the original virus strain.

Novavax&#39;s COVID-19 candidate vaccine NVX-CoV2373 is administered to a health volunteer. -
Novavax's COVID-19 candidate vaccine NVX-CoV2373 is administered to a health volunteer. -

Erck told Yahoo Finance Monday that it is clear now the FDA will use the data from the Phase 3 trial in the U.K. and Phase 2b trial in South Africa as part of its decision.

"It’s clear that they will use the U.K. and South Africa data as part of their decision process. What’s not clear is whether we also need the U.S. data," Erck said.

The U.S. Phase 3 trial is already fully enrolled and has already begun to count cases — a metric used to determine when to end the trial. Erck said based on how many cases are being counted, the trial could end "earlier than we originally thought. So those data could be available without terrible delay."

Meanwhile, the company is already busy scaling up production between now and expects to reach an output target of 150 million doses per month by summer. The company has relied on partners like the Serum Institute of India and Takeda (TAK), in Japan, to help it produce doses in addition to eight plants.

Even then, the company has not been immune to some of the manufacturing struggles the other companies have run into.

"We all, the industry, are all trying to scale up unprecedented scale across the globe, and some of our processes use the same raw materials," Erck said.

Even some things as simple as filters, which are being used by every vaccine company right now, are in short supply.

"What we have to do is, if you have eight plants, you can't have one plant have 6 or 12 months of inventory ... you have to start doing just-in-time inventory," Erck said, noting that all companies are employing the same strategy to avoid shutdowns.

And with global demand continuing to outpace supply, there won't be a break anytime soon for the plants.

“We don’t see the day, anytime soon where there’s not going to be a strain on our manufacturing capacity," Erck said.

For equitable access, globally, “We need to have our plants running for quite some time.”

More from Anjalee:

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance.

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, SmartNews, LinkedIn, YouTube.

Follow Anjalee on Twitter @AnjKhem.

Recommended Stories

  • Novavax CEO: End of U.S. vaccine trial could come 'earlier than we thought'

    Novavax CEO Stanley Erck joins Yahoo Finance's Kristin Myers and Anjalee Khemlani to break down the latest on the company's COVID-19 vaccine trials.

  • Retirement expert: Millennials are 'great savers' but are they investing right?

    Many millennials are focused on saving for retirement, but the goal needs to go beyond just socking away money, according one expert.

  • Buffett's Berkshire opposes shareholders' climate change, diversity proposals

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Monday urged the rejection of shareholder proposals that annual reports be produced about its efforts to address climate change and promote diversity and inclusion. The proposals were disclosed in Berkshire's annual proxy filing, ahead of the Omaha, Nebraska-based company's scheduled May 1 annual meeting. Berkshire also said Buffett's compensation in 2020 totaled $380,328, comprising his usual $100,000 salary plus $280,328 for personal and home security.

  • Stock market news live updates: Dow bounces off fresh record but tech rebounds; AMC roars

    Stocks are poised to keep rallying, with traders warily eyeing rising Treasury yields.

  • US STOCKS-S&P 500 and Dow end session at record highs

    The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at a record highs on Monday, as investors eyed an economic recovery from the coronavirus and awaited cues from the Federal Reserve this week amid caution over rising borrowing costs. Nine of the 11 major S&P sector indexes rose, led by utilities and real estate, each up more than 1%.

  • The Better Stock for 2021: Moderna or Novavax?

    It's a stock-picking game that uses the wisdom of crowds to find great investments. Motley Fool CAPS is fun, but more importantly, it can help you use the wisdom of crowds as you build or expand your portfolio. Let's give it a try with Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) and Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX).

  • Warren Buffett's Panic Sale Of Two Stocks Cost $713 Million

    Famed investor Warren Buffett is known for holding S&P 500 stocks forever. But two stocks he sold showed 2020's losers are among 2021's winners.

  • AstraZeneca Defends Vaccine After More Countries Suspend Its Use Over Blood Clot Concerns

    AstraZeneca has said there is no increased risk of blood clots from its Covid-19 vaccine as more European countries suspend inoculations.

  • Vaccine hesitation could cause ‘back-sliding’ in COVID-19 progress: Expert

    Suzanne Judd, Ph.D., epidemiologist at the University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Public Health, joins Yahoo Finance’s Kristin Myers to discuss the latest coronavirus vaccine updates.

  • When Will My New Stimulus Check Be Deposited?

    Now that President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package has been approved, the third stimulus check — perhaps the most highly anticipated one to date — is already starting to be rolled out. Since the president signed the American Rescue Plan Act, first announced back in January, on Friday, many people on social media have already reported getting their $1,400 checks by direct deposit. The IRS confirmed this, stating that “some recipients started receiving as early as March 12.” Others, however, are still wondering when they’ll be receiving their stimulus checks. The rollout of this payment, like the two payments before it, will be a steady one. Those who are eligible to receive their $1,400 should start seeing a direct deposit from the IRS by this week, and the rollout will continue over the coming weeks. Eligible parties who have an updated mailing address on file with the IRS should be receiving their physical checks or debit cards in the mail following the same timeline as those receiving direct deposits, just as they had with the first and second checks. During the release of the first stimulus check back in March 2020, the IRS created a page called Get My Payment, which people could use to track the whereabouts of their checks. The feature, according to the IRS, updates once a day, so those curious about where their stimulus checks are will be able to regularly review its status. Get My Payment was also available during the rollout of the second stimulus check back in December. But you might get a few different responses when trying to log into the site. After you enter your social security number, birth date, address, and zip code in the Get My Payment feature, the system will show one of three messages: “Payment Status” means that either you’re approved to receive a stimulus check, your money is being processed, and it will be deposited either by the date shown or when a date becomes available; “Payment Status Not Available” means that either the IRS hasn’t processed your information yet, or that you’re not eligible to receive a stimulus check; “Need More Information” means that the payment was returned to the IRS because there was no way for the Postal Service to deliver it. People who receive this message will be able to provide their bank account information through the Get My Payment link. Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?New Stimulus Bill Will Cut Poverty By One-ThirdThe Third Stimulus Check Will Be On Its Way Soon —What's In Biden's Stimulus Package Besides Checks?

  • As the Covid-19 Pandemic Wanes, the U.S. Economy Could Soar

    Everything we heard about Covid-19 was true. Exactly one year ago, as the virus began to spread across the U.S., the economy effectively shut down, leaving more than 20 million people unemployed and sending the stock market into a tailspin. With the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions just about in sight, America itself could be on the cusp of a new beginning.

  • How #FreeBritney went from dismissed fans to serious reform advocates

    ‘We got made fun of a lot in the early days, but we kept pushing forward because we knew in our hearts we were right’

  • Dane who died from blood clot after AstraZeneca shot had `unusual symptoms', agency says

    A 60-year old Danish woman who died of a blood clot after receiving AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine had "highly unusual" symptoms, according to the Danish Medicines Agency. The woman had a low number of blood platelets and clots in small and large vessels, as well as bleeding, it said. A few similar cases were found in Norway and in the European Medicines Agency's (EMA) database of drug side effects, Danish Medicines Agency said.

  • Several detained at vigil for woman murdered in London

    The disappearance of 33-year-old Sarah Everard as she walked home on the evening of March 3 has triggered a wave of accounts from women about the dangers they have felt and experienced when walking streets alone at night, accompanied by calls for action.As night fell on Saturday, around a thousand people - mostly women - gathered at the site in Clapham, south London, to pay their respects and protest at the lack of security they felt when out alone, with some chanting "shame on you" at police as they made arrests.As tensions mounted, Reuters witnesses saw police drag several women away from the gathering on Clapham Common.Campaign groups had wanted to organize a formal vigil to commemorate Everard to take place on Saturday evening near where she disappeared.However, organizers canceled the vigil on Saturday morning after police warned them that they could risk arrest for breaching COVID restrictions on outdoor social gatherings.Police discovered Everard's body on Wednesday (March 10) in woodland about 50 miles (80 km) southeast of London. The court heard that her body was found in a builder's refuse bag, and was identified using dental records.Police officer Wayne Couzens, 48, appeared in court on Saturday after being charged with Everard's kidnap and murder.Couzens's lawyer did not enter a plea to the charges of kidnap and murder ahead of a fuller court hearing scheduled for Tuesday. Couzens remains in custody.

  • Sarah Harding: 'I won't see another Christmas'

    The former Girls Aloud singer, who has cancer, reveals her prognosis in her new memoir.

  • Mother 'used deepfake to frame cheerleading rivals'

    A US mother allegedly went to extreme lengths to help her daughter's cheerleading career.

  • ‘It was his time to go.’ Man pulls two ears from his pocket, arrested in Florida murder

    A scene of unspeakable violence played out in Florida over the weekend.

  • Most Americans who got first COVID-19 vaccine dose also got final shot - CDC

    Both vaccines, among the firsts to receive U.S. emergency use authorization, require two shots. The vaccines' high efficacy is based on trials with interval between the shots of 21 days for Pfizer Inc/BioNTech SE and 28 days for and Moderna Inc's vaccine. According to the analysis, about 3% of people in the United States who received the first dose of either of the vaccines did not get the second dose needed to complete vaccination, the agency said on Monday.

  • Husband of 'Pioneer Woman' Ree Drummond fractured his neck in firetruck crash

    Ladd Drummond's injuries worse than originally believed and "very close to being catastrophic," but is expected to fully recover, the celebrity chef said.

  • Biden Planning First Major Tax Hike Since 1993: Report

    President Joe Biden is expected to propose a number of tax increases in the first major federal tax hike in nearly 30 years to pay for the long-term economic program that will follow the COVID-19 response bill, according to a new report. Sources reportedly told Bloomberg that provisions currently under consideration include raising the corporate tax rate to 28 percent from 21 percent; paring back tax preferences for so-called pass-through businesses, such as limited-liability companies or partnerships; increasing the income tax rate on individuals earning more than $400,000; expanding the estate tax; and a higher capital-gains tax rate for individuals earning at least $1 million annually. An analysis by the Tax Policy Center of Biden’s campaign tax plan estimated it would raise $2.1 trillion over ten years. The next economic plan is expected to be larger than the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill that Biden signed into law last week after it passed Congress with zero Republican support. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has warned that unlike the first bill, which relied upon government debt as funding, that at least part of the future provision will need to be paid for. The White House has yet to unveil the new program, which it has said would follow the signing of the COVID-19 response bill. It could cost between $2 trillion and $4 trillion, the report says. It could prove difficult for Democrats to find the support of ten Senate Republicans that would be needed to move the measure forward. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said last month that lawmakers would “have a big robust discussion about the appropriateness of a big tax increase.” However, a number of tax initiatives could receive Republican support, including a move from a gasoline tax to a vehicle-miles-traveled fee to help fund highway projects as well as efforts to revise tax laws that don’t go far enough in keeping U.S. companies from moving jobs and profits offshore as another way to raise revenue. If the tax measures were to pass, they would likely take effect next year. However, some lawmakers have urged the president to hold off on any tax hikes while unemployment remains high due to the pandemic.