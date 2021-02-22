Novavax completes enrollment in U.S. trial of COVID-19 vaccine

Vials labelled "COVID-19 Coronavirus Vaccine" and sryinge are seen in front of displayed Novavax logo in this illustration

(Reuters) - Drug developer Novavax Inc said on Monday it has completed patient enrollment in the late-stage study of its COVID-19 vaccine in the United States and Mexico.

The company said last month its vaccine was 89.3% effective in preventing COVID-19 in a trial conducted in the United Kingdom, and was nearly as effective in protecting against the more highly contagious variant first discovered in the UK.

Novavax said it had enrolled 30,000 volunteers across the United States and Mexico.

In the late-stage trial, the company said 20% of participants were Latinx, 13% were African American, and 13% were 65 and older.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

