Novavax completes process for WHO emergency use approval of COVID-19 vaccine

FILE PHOTO: A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a "Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine" sticker and a medical syringe in front of displayed Novavax logo in this illustration
·1 min read

(Reuters) -Vaccine developer Novavax Inc said on Thursday it has completed the submission process for emergency use listing of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate with the World Health Organization.

The company submitted to the health agency all modules required for the evaluation of NVX-CoV2373, its protein-based COVID-19 vaccine, days after receiving its first emergency use authorization from Indonesia.

The company is also expecting regulators in countries including India and the Philippines to decide on its vaccine within weeks.

A green light from the WHO would set the stage for Novavax to begin shipping doses to the COVAX program that supplies shots to low-income countries.

Novavax is prepared to deliver its vaccine globally, Chief Executive Stanley Erck said in a statement. The company said it remains on track to file for U.S. approval by end of the year.

The Maryland-based vaccine developer reported a bigger net loss of $322.4 million, or $4.31 per share, for the third quarter, compared to $197.3 million a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $178.8 million, mainly due to increased development activities relating to its COVID vaccine, including services performed under the U.S. government agreement and royalties from licensing pacts.

(Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru and Carl O'Donnell in New York; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • WHO authorizes Indian-made COVID vaccine, months into use

    The World Health Organization granted an emergency use license Wednesday to a coronavirus vaccine developed in India, offering reassurance for a shot the country’s regulators allowed long before advanced safety and efficacy testing was completed. The U.N. health agency said in a statement that it had authorized Covaxin, made by India’s Bharat Biotech. “This emergency use listing expands the availability of vaccines, the most effective medical tools we have to end the pandemic,” said Dr. Mariângela Simão, WHO’s assistant director-general for access to medicines.

  • Covaxin: WHO approves India Covid vaccine for emergency use

    India hopes the approval will allow more use of the vaccine internationally.

  • Garcetti says he has 'some fever and head cold symptoms' following COVID-19 diagnosis

    L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti, isolating in a hotel in Scotland after positive COVID test, tells staff by email he has 'some fever and head cold symptoms.'

  • A Brief Guide On Mixing And Matching COVID Booster Shots

    You don't have to get the same vaccine you got the first time around. But should you? Here's what experts personally recommend.

  • Even with younger kids approved for COVID-19 vaccine, shots may not be immediate

    Even with approval from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention there could be a short and necessary delay in younger kids getting shots.

  • It's Diwali. Here is how Springfield-area Hindus are marking the festival

    More than 400 families are expected to celebrate the festival of lights at the newly-built Hindu temple in Chatham

  • Is Novavax Stock A Buy After Submitting Its Covid Vaccine To Multiple Countries?

    Is Novavax stock a buy after the company asked U.K. officials to authorize its Covid vaccine? Is NVAX stock a buy right now?

  • CDC: U.S. not considering changing definition of "fully vaccinated"

    The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is "not examining" changing its definition for what it means to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, director Rochelle Walensky said Wednesday.Driving the news: Walensky had previously said the U.S. "may need to update" its definition after the approval of booster shots. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Be smart: The CDC's website says, "Fully vaccinated persons are those who are ≥14 days post-completion of

  • For a change, Dolphins and Texans both won't lose this week

    One team scores the fewest points in the NFL, the other gives up the most yards in the league. One team has a quarterback who wanted out, the other has a quarterback who hasn’t seemed wanted. Sunday’s game that sends Houston to Miami is, on paper, a historically bad matchup.

  • Taliban bans foreign currencies in Afghanistan

    The country's economy is on the brink of collapse after the exodus of international support.

  • Why Novavax Stock Is Sliding Today

    Shares of Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) were trading 9.9% lower as of 11:52 a.m. EDT on Thursday. First, Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) reported disappointing third-quarter results before the market opened. Second, Novavax is scheduled to provide its third-quarter update after the market closes Thursday.

  • Could Moderna's mRNA Magic Revive Its Beaten-Down Biotech Partner?

    The past year has been bumpy for Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX). The company has consistently generated billions of dollars in revenue from its cystic fibrosis (CF) drugs. Vertex's product revenue climbed 29% to nearly $2 billion.

  • What to know about Diwali, India's biggest festival, and how its celebrated

    How Diwali is celebrated across the world during a five-day festival.

  • Simon Property Group Raises Dividend Again After Q3 Earnings Beat

    On Monday afternoon, Simon Property Group (NYSE: SPG) reported another big earnings beat and raised its quarterly dividend for the third time this year. Simon Property Group's strong recovery continued last quarter. To be fair, Simon's Q3 results did include a gain of $0.30 per share from exchanging the company's interests in licensing joint ventures for Forever 21 and Brooks Brothers for a greater stake in joint-venture partner Authentic Brands Group.

  • About 60 handguns stolen from Delta Township gun shop, police confirm

    The burglary occurred around 2 a.m. on Oct. 29 at Range 517, a gun store and indoor shooting range.

  • The Price of Living in 'Paradise' Is Higher Than Ever

    Hawaii has long been a dream destination for wealthy homebuyers from the United States mainland. But that has probably never been truer more than now. “From the second half of 2020, into 2021, luxury sales volume in the state of Hawaii grew at a frenetic pace,” said Matthew Beall, CEO of Hawaii Life, a real estate firm. “The state saw triple-digit growth in transactions,” he said, noting that his firm alone had experienced 307% growth in total dollar value. Sign up for The Morning newsletter fro

  • WHO: Europe is the epicenter of pandemic despite vaccines

    Top officials at the World Health Organization said Thursday that Europe has seen a more than 50% jump in coronavirus cases in the last month, making it the epicenter of the pandemic despite an ample supply of vaccines. WHO Europe says the region, which stretches as far east as the former Soviet republics in Central Asia, tallied nearly 1.8 million new weekly cases, an increase of about 6% from the previous week, and 24,000 COVID-19 weekly deaths — a 12% gain.

  • New Jersey Senate president loses to GOP truck driver in shock upset

    New Jersey Senate president loses to GOP truck driver in shock upset

  • Afghanistan's Taliban under threat from internal terrorist organization ISIS-K

    It would be funny if it wasn’t so deadly serious. The erstwhile terror group, the Taliban, now running Afghanistan, is now dealing with its own terror threat. It’s the Afghan off-shoot of the Islamic State group, ISIS-K. They are turning into the biggest opponent of Taliban rule there. Responsible for dozens of deadly attacks across the country in recent weeks. The Taliban barely able to handle them.

  • COVID Shots for Children Usher in New Wave of Vaccine Hesitancy

    This fall in the Elmbrook School District outside Milwaukee, elementary school classrooms come in two flavors: mask-required and mask-recommended. Students in each group, chosen by their parents, rarely interact with one another, except outdoors at recess or in required small-group settings. “We keep cohorts together during lunch, so if you’re in a mask-required classroom, you’re […]