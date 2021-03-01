Novavax COVID-19 shot could be cleared for U.S. use as early as May: CEO

Carl O'Donnell
·2 min read

By Carl O'Donnell

(Reuters) - Novavax Inc's chief executive said on Monday its COVID-19 vaccine could be cleared for use in the United States as soon as May if U.S. regulators authorize it based on data from the company's British trial, which could be completed as soon as April.

Novavax can already manufacture its shots at scale and will be able to have tens of millions of doses stockpiled and ready to ship in the United States when it receives authorization, Chief Executive Stanley Erck said.

"It will be substantial - in the many tens of millions or a hundred million," Erck said in an interview.

Novavax had promised to deliver 110 million doses to the U.S. government by the end of the third quarter. That could happen as early as July, Erck said.

The timeline for U.S. authorization would get pushed back to June or July if regulators choose to wait for Novavax to complete its U.S.-based trial before reviewing the vaccine, he said.

Novavax on Monday reported that its net loss widened to $177.6 million, or $2.70 per share, in the fourth quarter, from $31.8 million, or $1.13 per share a year earlier.

Boosted by vaccine business, revenue rose to $279.7 million from $8.8 million a year earlier.

Novavax promised to deliver doses to the United States after it was awarded $1.6 billion to help finance research, development and production of a COVID-19 vaccine.

An early data readout in January from its UK trial showed the vaccine to be around 96% effective against the original version of the coronavirus and around 86% effective against the now widely circulating variant first discovered in Britain.

Novavax completed enrollment of its 30,000-subject U.S.-based trial in February.

(Reporting by Carl O'Donnell; Editing by Bill Berkrot)

Recommended Stories

  • Pernell McPhee wants to return to Ravens for 2021

    Pernell McPhee is one of several Ravens outside linebackers set to become a free agent on the 17th. But after spending four seasons elsewhere, McPhee wants to stay right where he is. After he was selected in the fifth round of the 2011 draft, McPhee spent the first four years of his career in Baltimore, [more]

  • New York Governor Cuomo faces fresh claims of sexual harassment

    New York's governor denies wrongdoing and orders an external inquiry after claims by a second ex-aide.

  • Is AMD Stock A Buy After Chipmaker's Fourth-Quarter Earnings Report?

    Advanced Micro Devices stock is trading near record-high territory on expectations for continued market share gains in processors for PCs and servers. Is AMD stock a buy right now?

  • Here's How To Capitalize On The Transition To Renewable Energy

    According to Mirova (Natixis Investment Managers’ affiliate), energy transition offers opportunities not only in solar and wind projects but also in the hydroelectricity, biogas, electric mobility and hydrogen industries Mirova (an affiliate of Natixis Investment Managers) has been operating in the renewable energy industry since 2002 and has since undertaken more than 175 projects focused on renewable energy by forging partnerships with industrial companies in order to develop infrastructures throughout Europe. This nearly two-decade experience has highlighted some important truths. The Three Important Truths About Energy Transition: Firstly, there is an exponential demand for green energy aiming to replace carbon-intensive energy sources; secondly, investments in green energy can prove to be very profitable (and have been so in most cases) for investors, especially in the case of a solid investment process; the third truth is that opportunities for investors with a good experience in the industry are constantly expanding and evolving, thus offering extremely attractive diversified return streams. Hydroelectricity, Biogas, Electric Mobility And Hydrogen: “Our first investments were focused on simple yet effective strategies in the area of greenfield renewable energy, such as solar and wind projects in mature economies. Over the years we have considerably expanded our areas of intervention by implementing evolving technologies in energy storage, hydroelectric, biogas, electric mobility and hydrogen industries in our portfolio", said Raphael Lance, Head of Energy Transition Funds Mirova (Natixis Investment Managers’ affiliate). Green Energy Investments In Border Regions: At the same time, the focus is shifting from the construction of infrastructures for the supply of energy to the grid to B2B projects, such as the installation of infrastructures for electric vehicles. Mirova is also increasing green energy investments in border regions such as emerging Europe and Asia, particularly in those areas in which propagating green energy and identifying new sources of income is most needed. A Vast Network Of Contacts: “Mirova is a pioneer in the renewable energy and energy transition industry, and this enabled us to cultivate a vast network of contacts and to gain solid experience in a variety of operations types. At a time in which the whole economy’s risks are increasing, the value obtainable from operations in the green energy market is particularly important for investors", said Lance. On the other hand, policy makers are increasingly attentive to green energy and this should keep on supporting the industry despite the fluctuations in energy demand linked to the economy volatility. A Well-Running Investment Process: Mirova's process is well established. It starts with raising capital from a large number of investors (more than $1.4 billion are committed to date), which is then grouped into vehicles to make mezzanine debt and venture capital investments within the climate-related infrastructure sector in all OECD countries. By investing mainly in mature technologies on a "ready-to-build" or operational stage, the capital can be deployed quickly, allowing the redeeming stage for investors to start usually much earlier than, for example, in private equity. Each project involves the establishment of a partnership, generally in the form of a joint venture with industrial and utility companies in Western Europe; Mirova then intends to sell them within seven to 10 years to return the capital and distribute the profits to investors. Investors With Solid Industry Experience Are Favored: "The energy transition represents a deep change for the global economy, but its implementation implies that the vast amount of capital required is not indiscriminately injected into the sector. Only investors with solid experience in the industry and able to anticipate future changes will be able to use capital effectively", Head of Energy Transition Funds Mirova said. This article originally appeared on Financialounge.com and was translated from Italian to English. It does not represent the opinion of Benzinga and has not been edited. For news coverage in Italian or Spanish, check out Benzinga Italia and Benzinga España. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaApple Watch Can Reveal COVID-19 SymptomsHere's Why High Dividend Stocks Remain An Attractive Choice© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • People who know Trump personally think they know why Republicans really can’t let him go

    ‘Because they didn’t take the off-ramp, they put themselves in a position to keep being victims of Donald’s blackmail’

  • What Is A Dividend? Plus The 5 Best Dividend Stocks Now

    What is a dividend and which companies have the best-yielding dividends? Read on for a primer on how best to approach this method of investing.

  • Roth Conversion Makes Sense at Today's Low Tax Rates

    Historically low tax rates are in effect until 2025. That makes this a good time to consider converting your traditional IRA or 401(k) to a Roth.

  • The Latest: First US J&J vaccine doses shipping Sunday night

    The White House said the entire stockpile of the newly approved single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will go out immediately. J&J will deliver about 16 million more doses by the end of March and 100 million total by the end of June, but the distribution would be backloaded. The White House is encouraging Americans to take the first dose available to them, regardless of manufacturer.

  • Crypto Exchange INX to Raise C$25M, List on TSVX for ‘Added Credibility’

    The exchange made history last year by conducting an initial public offering (IPO) on the Ethereum blockchain.

  • Americans One Step Closer to Stimulus, Extended Unemployment Benefits

    Early Saturday, the U.S. House of Representatives passed the $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill that will bring extended unemployment benefits and additional stimulus money to Americans. The American...

  • $15 Minimum Wage Dropped from Stimulus

    One of the major components in President Biden's $1.9 trillion economic stimulus package was raising the minimum wage from $7.25 per hour to $15 per hour by 2025. CNBC reports that Democratic senators...

  • Joe Biden Approval Rating Shows Honeymoon Continues — Especially Among Investors: IBD/TIPP Poll

    Joe Biden's approval rating remains at honeymoon levels, a new IBD/TIPP Poll finds. Presidential job approval held near the highest level since June 2009.

  • Stimulus Check Update: Relief Bill Passes House, Next Up Is Senate

    Late last week, a $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package passed a House vote and is now heading to the Senate. Perhaps the most highly anticipated relief measure featured in the new bill is a third round of stimulus checks, this time worth up to $1,400 apiece. The relief bill also includes a $400 weekly boost to unemployment benefits through Aug. 29.

  • A Look at Tiger Woods’ Fortune in the Wake of His Tragic Accident

    Find out Tiger Woods' net worth after he won his fifth Masters title on April 14. The victory was Woods' first major win in more than a decade.

  • Biden’s First Month vs. Trump’s: Here Are the Major Numbers To Know

    In his first month in office, President Donald Trump was riding high after scoring the most shocking upset in modern political history. The economy was roaring, the stock market was soaring and...

  • Texas power cooperative files for bankruptcy, citing $1.8 billion grid debt

    The largest and oldest electric power cooperative in Texas filed for bankruptcy protection in Houston on Monday, citing a disputed $1.8 billion debt to the state's grid operator. Brazos Electric Power Cooperative Inc, which supplies electricity to more than 660,000 consumers across the state, is one of dozens of providers facing enormous charges stemming from a severe cold snap last month. The fallout threatens utilities and power marketers, which collectively face billions of dollars in blackout-related charges, executives said.

  • How to make sure your next stimulus check is the full $1,400

    The payments in President Biden's COVID relief plan will rely on an IRS formula.

  • Elizabeth Warren, Other Progressives Propose ‘Ultra-Millionaire’ Tax

    (Bloomberg) -- Senator Elizabeth Warren said her proposed wealth tax on households worth more than $50 million could help pay for investments in infrastructure, childcare and health reforms as part of President Joe Biden’s plan to “Build Back Better” after the coronavirus pandemic that has disproportionately hit low-income families.“We need to turn to infrastructure, childcare, pre-K, college. We need to turn to the things that create investment and opportunity going forward and to do that, a wealth tax is the best way to pay for it,” Warren said.Warren, along with Representatives Pramila Jayapal and Brendan Boyle, said the tax they unveiled Monday, dubbed the Ultra-Millionaire Tax Act, would create a “fairer” economy with a 2% annual tax on households and trusts valued at between $50 million and $1 billion. All net worth over $1 billion would be taxed at 3%.The measure -- like wealth tax proposals Warren has offered in the past -- is unlikely to garner the support needed to pass, particularly in the evenly divided Senate. But it could serve as a marker for progressives in Congress and is a reminder of the restiveness on the party’s left flank.The group claims the proposal would generate “at least $3 trillion in revenue over 10 years,” citing a Feb. 24 analysis from economists Emmanuel Saez and Gabriel Zucman from the University of California-Berkeley.“The ultra-rich and powerful have rigged the rules in their favor so much that the top 0.1% pay a lower effective tax rate than the bottom 99%, and billionaire wealth is 40% higher than before the Covid crisis began,” Warren said in a statement. “A wealth tax is popular among voters on both sides for good reason: because they understand the system is rigged to benefit the wealthy and large corporations.”While President Joe Biden campaigned on raising the income tax rate for top earners, he hasn’t endorsed a tax on wealth. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Biden will discuss making sure the wealthy “pay their fair share” as part of the next package of legislation.“Addressing the inequities in the tax code is something he talked about as part of the Build Back Better agenda and something he remains committed to,” Psaki said Monday. “He has a lot of respect for Senator Warren and is aligned in the goal of making sure the ultra-wealthy and big corporations finally pay their fair share.”A wealth tax would be particularly difficult to pass in the current U.S. Senate, which divided 50-50 between Democrats and Republicans. Democrats control the agenda, since Vice President Kamala Harris can break ties, but most bills require support from 60 senators to advance.And Democrats have been unable to muster even 50 votes from some administration proposals, including a $15 hourly minimum wage. A wealth tax likely would be even more divisive.However, Democrats are planning to use special budget reconciliation procedures to pass a bill with a simple majority later in the year that will include parts of a massive infrastructure package. At that point, taxes to pay for the build out would be on the table. And under Senate rules, tax increases generally are allowed in budget bills.The bill’s co-sponsors include Budget Chairman Bernie Sanders of Vermont, Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island, Jeff Merkley of Oregon, Kirsten Gillibrand of New York, Brian Schatz of Hawaii, Ed Markey of Massachusetts and Mazie Hirono, also of Hawaii. Jayapal is from Washington State, and Boyle is from Pennsylvania.Jayapal said the proposal “will help level the playing field, narrow the racial wealth gap, ensure the wealthiest finally begin to pay their fair share, and invest trillions of dollars into our communities so we can make a real difference in the lives of people across America.”Warren defended the constitutionality of the plan, pointing to estate taxes as precedent for evaluating wealth. Some scholars have noted that the Constitution requires “direct taxes” to be apportioned among the states by population, while others have said that a wealth tax can be exempted from this requirement.“I am completely confident that this is a constitutionally responsible way to do this,” Warren said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • The 7 worst things people do with their stimulus checks

    Americans could get $1,400 more from Uncle Sam — and many won't know what to do with it.

  • Here's Why Many Bitcoin Stocks Are Flying High Today

    One of Wall Street's leading analyst firms posted a cautiously optimistic report on Bitcoin's future.