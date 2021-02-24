Novavax expects U.S. trial data for COVID-19 vaccine at start of April

FILE PHOTO: A Novavax logo is reflected in a drop on a syringe needle in this illustration

(Reuters) - Novavax Inc expects data from a late-stage U.S. trial of its COVID-19 vaccine at the start of April, after which it will apply for emergency use authorization, the drug developer's R&D head Gregory Glenn said on Wednesday.

"We are expecting results right in the beginning of quarter two and shortly thereafter we will be filing for EUA (in U.S.)," he said at a Washington Post online event.

The Novavax executive said the vaccine has shown a great "safety profile" in UK trials and the company might ask the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to consider the UK data for vaccine authorization.

On Monday, Novavax completed enrolling 30,000 volunteers in the late-stage study in the United States and Mexico.

The company said last month its vaccine was 89.3% effective in preventing COVID-19 in a trial conducted in the United Kingdom.

It was nearly as effective against the more highly contagious variant first discovered in the UK.

(Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Recommended Stories

  • Bailey warns of EU land grab from the City

    Bailey warns EU may use ‘equivalence’ as tool to bring activity out of UK FTSE picks up as sterling flattens out Wall Street flat Lloyds beat expectations despite profit plunge Reckitt Benckiser sales beats expectations Heathrow falls to £2bn loss Jeremy Warner: Six reasons the economy may take longer to bounce back than hoped Sign up here for our daily Business Briefing newsletter The Bank of England’s governor has warned the EU not to demand euro derivatives trading is settled in the bloc’s clearing houses, saying to do so would be a “very serious escalation”. Andrew Bailey said the bloc is pursuing a “location policy” as it aims to snap up financial services activity post-Brexit. He said it appears that the EU is not seeking to establish ‘equivalence’ with the UK, instead working to make euro-denominated derivatives clearing activity shift to European hubs. Mr Bailey warned the EU may introduce legislation to increase pressure on companies to shift their activities onto the Continent. “I have to say to you that would be highly controversial – and that would be something that we would have to, and want to, resist very firmly,” he said.

  • Stellantis Deciding Whether to Close U.K. Plant After Brexit

    (Bloomberg) -- Stellantis NV will decide in the coming days whether to close a car factory in the U.K. that has been in limbo since last year due to Brexit-related uncertainty.The automaker is weighing three options for the plant in Ellesmere Port, England, according to people familiar with the matter. It either will invest in making a new version of the Vauxhall and Opel Astra compact car there, build a different model at the facility, or shut it down, said the people, who asked not to be identified because no decision has been made.The site employing about 1,000 workers has emerged as an early test case for the U.K.’s carmaking prospects after the Brexit trade deal reached in late December. Stellantis Chief Executive Officer Carlos Tavares froze investment in the factory earlier in the year due to uncertainty about Britain’s future trading relationship with the European Union. While a crisis was avoided, the CEO has raised concerns about additional costs and bureaucracy, as well as Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s 2030 ban of combustion-engine cars.“You put your investment close to the market where you sell the highest volume,” Tavares said in January. Given that, he asked rhetorically: “What is left for the U.K.?”Stellantis may announce a decision as soon as Wednesday evening after meeting on the matter, according to a spokesman, who declined to comment further. The company also formed from the merger of PSA Group and Fiat Chrysler makes commercial vehicles at a factory in Luton, England. That plant’s future is secure, the people said.After the U.K.’s passenger-vehicle production plunged to a 36-year low last year, automakers now face more onerous customs procedures and requirements to source higher portions of components locally to avoid tariffs. There’s scarce battery production in the country now, and Stellantis already has a 5 billion-euro ($6.1 billion) project to make them in France and Germany with oil giant Total SE.“If you look at it from a pure logistic perspective or from a paperwork perspective, perhaps it’s better to put it in continental Europe,” Tavares said last month, referring to the company’s EV investments. “It depends also on the U.K. government’s willingness to protect some kind of automotive industry in its own country.”(Updates to add reference to possible timing of announcement in the fifth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Apple supplier Foxconn teams up with Fisker to make electric vehicles

    Electric-car maker Fisker Inc said it will work with Apple Inc supplier Foxconn to produce more than 250,000 vehicles a year beginning in late 2023, sending its shares up 18%. The deal, codenamed "Project PEAR" (Personal Electric Automotive Revolution), is looking at markets globally, including North America, Europe, China and India, Fisker said. Foxconn, Apple's main iPhone maker, has ramped up its interest in electric vehicles (EVs) over the past year or so, announcing deals with Chinese electric-car maker Byton and automakers Zhejiang Geely Holding Group and Stellantis NV's Fiat Chrysler unit.

  • Jetmakers to lose orders in Norwegian restructuring: sources

    The Irish High Court this week is hearing arguments concerning the repudiation of some of Norwegian’s liabilities including aircraft leases. Airbus declined to comment. Boeing was not immediately available for comment.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – A Dovish Powell Could Sink the Dollar, Spiking Gold Prices Higher

    A stock market plunge could drive investors into the safe-haven U.S. Dollar that could lead to renewed pressure on gold prices.

  • Johnson & Johnson's one-dose vaccine closes in on U.S. approval

    Johnson & Johnson's one-dose COVID-19 vaccine appeared safe and effective in trials, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said Wednesday, paving the way for its approval for emergency use as soon as this week. The vaccine was 66% effective at preventing moderate to severe COVID-19 in a 44,000 person global trial, the FDA said in documents ahead of a Friday meeting of independent experts who will advise the agency on emergency authorization. New data provided by J&J to the FDA showed the vaccine was 64% effective at stopping moderate to severe cases of COVID-19 after 28 days in thousands of trial participants in South Africa where a worrying new variant has swept across the country.

  • Spirit Aero revenue halves, flies into loss as Boeing troubles weigh

    Spirit gets a big chunk of its revenue from Boeing Co, which was forced to cut back production due to the grounding of its 737 MAX jet and a slump in air travel due to the pandemic. The MAX was finally cleared late last year to fly after being grounded for nearly two years and Spirit hopes to benefit from a ramp-up in production at the planemaker. Boeing 737 MAX deliveries fell to 19 shipsets from 153 a year earlier.

  • After India stifled its TikTok dreams, Bytedance is building its Asia hub in Singapore

    "Bytedance plans to make Singapore its epicenter for the rest of Asia-Pacific in its quest to find a neutral ground amid the ongoing trade tensions between the US and China."

  • Tesla stock is getting drilled, falls below price it entered the S&P 500

    Tesla shares comes under severe selling pressure. Here's the latest.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks trade higher, tech shares reverse earlier losses

    Stocks opened lower on Wednesday to pick up declines from the past week, with tech shares still under pressure.

  • Sunak Pushes Review of U.K. Fiscal Goals to Later This Year

    (Bloomberg) -- U.K. Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak has punted a decision on what rules will govern his tax and spending decisions until the Fall.Ahead of his Budget next week, what’s clear is that the coronavirus is wreaking havoc on the economy and the priority is to buttress jobs. Sunak promised a review of the fiscal framework in his first budget last March, saying he would consult “widely with a range of experts” before reporting back in the fall.But the pandemic proved deeper and longer than ministers expected, and the autumn budget was canceled. As things stand, the chancellor won’t announce new fiscal rules on March 3, a person familiar with the matter said.Those criteria matter because they signal to markets how the government will manage the public finances and Sunak considers it his “sacred” duty to leave them in good shape for future generations. His task is to rein in a budget deficit that’s ballooned because of the 300 billion-pound ($422 billion) cost of tackling the outbreak so far.“He has to indicate some general guidelines as to what will be his fiscal rulebook going forward,” Norman Lamont, a former Conservative chancellor, said in an interview this month.CutsFor now, Sunak will wait.The next opportunity to set out a new fiscal framework will present itself around the time of the next Budget, said the person, who spoke anonymously about next week’s spending blueprint. Nevertheless, the chancellor will address head-on the longer-term need for fiscal restraint on Wednesday, according to the person, who suggested there may be some measures unveiled to raise tax or cut spending.The person pointed to last year’s spending review, when Sunak cut overseas aid and froze some public sector pay as evidence the chancellor is prepared to take some steps to control the deficit.Given the uncertainty, investors are unlikely to punish Sunak for the delay in unveiling new fiscal rules. It remains to be seen how deeply the economy will be scarred by the crisis, which will determine the extent to which tax rises or spending cuts are needed at some point down the line.However, markets will ultimately want to know his precise targets for bringing down the deficit and stabilizing a debt load now at 100% of GDP for the first time since the early 1960s. The government owes more than 2 trillion pounds, leaving it exposed to any significant increase in interest rates.It came as:The Times newspaper reported Wednesday that Sunak is preparing to extend a holiday on stamp duty -- a tax on home purchases -- by three months until the end of June, without saying how it obtained the informationSome 26 Conservative members of Parliament wrote to the chancellor urging him not to raise fuel duty in the budget, in a letter seen by The Sun newspaperMillions of self-employed workers will be offered grants of up to 7,500 pounds but the program could be dropped from May, the Daily Telegraph reported, without citing anyoneHammond’s RulesBond yields have been rising in recent days amid expectations that the Bank of England will refrain from providing more stimulus as the economy rebounds strongly from the crisis.Since 1997, successive governments have set fiscal rules as a way of reassuring investors that the public finances are not being neglected. Most of those have been broken or scrapped by Conservative administrations publicly committed to prudence -- “austerity” became a term associated with Tories.The pandemic chaos means that rules set by then-chancellor Philip Hammond in November 2016 still formally stand. Those require among other things that the structural deficit is kept below 2% of gross domestic product in 2020-21. The overall deficit is set be approaching a fifth of the economy.The Tories outlined new rules ahead of the 2019 general election, when Sajid Javid was chancellor, to allow for extra investment in infrastructure. However, they were never written into the Charter for Budget Responsibility.(Adds newspaper reports on the budget from 11th paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • FAA orders inspections of some Boeing 777 engines after United fire

    The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said on Tuesday it was ordering immediate inspections of Boeing 777 planes with Pratt & Whitney PW4000 engines before further flights after an engine failed on a United flight on Saturday. The engines are used on 128 older versions of the plane accounting for less than 10% of the more than 1,600 777s delivered and only a handful of airlines in the United States, South Korea and Japan were operating them recently.

  • More expensive services lead euro zone inflation rebound in January

    More expensive services and industrial goods led a rebound in inflation in January after months of falling prices, offsetting the downward pull of cheaper energy, data showed on Tuesday. The European Union's statistics office Eurostat confirmed earlier estimates that consumer prices in the 19 countries sharing the euro rose 0.2% month-on-month for a 0.9% year-on-year increase, as expected by economists. Volatile energy prices were 3.8% higher on the month but still 4.2% lower than a year earlier and unprocessed food was 1.2% more expensive on the month and 2.0% year-on-year.

  • Ahmed Zaki Yamani, Who Helped Lead 1973 Oil Embargo, Dies

    (Bloomberg) -- Sheikh Ahmed Zaki Yamani, the former Saudi Arabian energy minister who helped direct the 1973 oil embargo and was later kidnapped by Carlos the Jackal, has died. He was 90.He passed away in London and will be buried in Islam’s holiest city of Mecca, state-run Ekhbariya TV reported.Yamani, along with counterparts in other Arab oil exporters and Iran, managed a series of production cuts in 1973 and halted supplies to the U.S. and other Western countries. The embargo, which caused an international crisis after oil prices spiked, was a response to Washington’s support for Israel in the Yom Kippur war against Egypt and Syria. It coincided with successful efforts by petrostates to wrest control of their resources from international companies and marked Saudi Arabia’s emergence as a leading power in the oil world.Harvard-educated Yamani, who spoke English and French as well as Arabic, was dismissed by King Fahd in 1986, by which time crude prices had dropped to record lows. He had held the position for 24 years, making him the longest-serving oil minister in OPEC.He was “the leading light in OPEC during his eventful years as oil minister,” OPEC Secretary-General Mohammad Barkindo said to Bloomberg. “He was a very patient listener at our meetings. But once he spoke, every one paid attention with pin-drop silence. He was charismatic, with eloquence, yet humble and deeply religious.”He was also famous for comments that now look prescient as oil producers contemplate the transition away from fossil fuels. “The Stone Age didn’t end for lack of stone, and the Oil Age will end long before the world runs out of oil,” he said.Realizing that charging too much for crude could dislodge it as the world’s main source of fuel, Yamani sought to balance Saudi Arabia’s desire for steady income with pressure from nations such as Libya and Venezuela to ratchet up prices.As of February 2021, oil is still in abundant supply and Saudi Arabia is the world’s largest exporter. But governments and companies are ramping up investments in cleaner energies such as solar, wind and hydrogen to prevent global warming. BP Plc said last year that demand for oil may have already peaked.Yamani represented four Saudi kings at the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, a position that made him the nation’s most powerful commoner. During the 1970s, the group’s members tightened their hold over domestic resources and increased their take of profit from crude sales at the expense of foreign companies, most of them American and European, that had developed the assets.“The 1970s were the years of real progress,” Alirio Parra, Venezuela’s oil minister in the early 1990s and who died in 2018, said. “That was the period when OPEC and the producing countries gained control over the industry. We have to give credit, where credit is due, to one man -- Ahmed Zaki Yamani.”Hostage DramaOn Dec. 21, 1975, Yamani was among the 11 OPEC ministers taken hostage in Vienna, where the cartel is based, by Ilich Ramirez Sanchez, the Venezuelan terrorist better known as Carlos the Jackal.“Carlos and me, we were talking, joking and so on,” Yamani told Al Jazeera television in 2013. “I mean, he was very kind to me, but he told me he was going to kill me.”Yamani and Jamshid Amouzegar, his Iranian counterpart, were the last hostages to be released in Algiers, Algeria, where they’d been flown.Back home, Yamani oversaw the nationalization of what was to become the state oil company, Saudi Aramco. U.S. firms had been running production in the kingdom since Standard Oil of California signed the first concession in May 1933. The Saudi government bought 25% of the local company in 1972 and increased its holding to 60% the next year. It took total control of Saudi Aramco in 1980.Aramco’s now listed on the Riyadh stock exchange and has the largest market capitalization of any firm, bar Apple Inc.Energy EfficiencyBy the 1980s, OPEC’s policies had helped push major oil importers such as the U.S. and Europe to become more energy-efficient and to search for new sources of hydrocarbons.“I was against increasing the price of oil, and they attacked me for that,” Yamani told Al Jazeera, referring to other OPEC members. “When you raise the price of oil, you enable the oil companies to use the extra money to explore for oil, and this is what happened in the North Sea, in Mexico and elsewhere. So the level of production outside OPEC took place, competing with the price of OPEC.”After completing his tenure, Yamani founded the London-based Centre for Global Energy Studies, which provided analysis and consulting services for around 25 years from 1990.Early LifeBorn on June 30, 1930 in Mecca, Yamani attended both secular and Islamic schools. He graduated from Cairo’s King Fuad I University in 1951 before earning two master’s degrees in law, one from New York University in 1955 and another from Harvard University in 1956.Returning to Saudi Arabia, he founded the country’s first law firm and worked as a legal adviser to the kingdom on taxes as well as oil and minerals. He became oil minister in 1962. The following year, he set up the University of Petroleum and Minerals in the eastern city of Dhahran.In 1982 he founded Investcorp, a private equity group based in Bahrain, along with others including Mana Saeed Al-Otaiba, who was oil minister of the United Arab Emirates at the time, and Iraqi financier Nemir Kirdar. Investcorp became the largest firm of its kind in the Middle East, with assets of around $35 billion, and backed companies including Tiffany & Co. and Gucci Ltd.Later in life, Yamani established foundations for the preservation and publication of old Arabic and Islamic manuscripts.(Updates from fifth paragraph with quote.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • U.S. Treasury No. 2 nominee Adeyemo urges get-tough attitude on China

    Wally Adeyemo, President Joe Biden's nominee as deputy Treasury secretary, on Tuesday said Washington should work with allies to hold China accountable to international rules to ensure a level playing field for companies in the United States and elsewhere. "China is our top strategic competitor," Adeyemo told a confirmation hearing before the Senate Finance Committee.

  • Lucid Motors' SPAC skids as $56 billion valuation sparks bubble concerns

    Shares of Churchill Capital IV Corp fell more than 40% on Tuesday, as its merger with electric vehicle maker Lucid Motors sparked concerns about the real worth of the company which has yet to start regular production. The share slump followed weeks of speculation about the deal that had pushed the stock of Churchill Capital IV, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), up more than 500%. Still, even after the slide, Churchill Capital IV's stock price implied a $56 billion market capitalization for Lucid once the deal closes, making it one of the highest valued vehicle makers in the world, and marking a hefty premium to the price at which the Lucid agreed to merge with Churchill Capital IV.

  • Natural Gas Is Driving Decarbonization In India

    India is on course to become the world’s largest energy consumer, and Prime Minister Modi is now making natural gas the centerpiece of the nation’s energy plans

  • Exclusive: Senators revive bill to combat Chinese censorship of U.S. companies

    A bipartisan group of U.S. senators will revive legislation as soon as Wednesday to counter Chinese censorship in the United States, a new effort by Congress to hold Beijing accountable for its growing efforts to stifle criticism beyond its borders, Senator Jeff Merkley told Reuters. U.S. officials have complained that the Chinese government has increasingly sought to suppress opposition to its ruling Communist Party by coercing U.S. companies – from hotel chains and airlines to Hollywood film producers – to take pro-Beijing stances.

  • Lordstown Motors CEO: We have pre-sold 100,000 electric pickup trucks

    Lordstown Motors gets ready to bring its electric pickup truck called the Endurance to market. Yahoo Finance chats with Lordstown Motors founder and CEO Steve Burns.

  • Exclusive: AstraZeneca to miss second-quarter EU vaccine supply target by half - EU official

    AstraZeneca Plc has told the European Union it expects to deliver less than half the COVID-19 vaccines it was contracted to supply in the second quarter, an EU official told Reuters on Tuesday. Contacted by Reuters, AstraZeneca did not deny what the official said, but a statement late in the day said the company was striving to increase productivity to deliver the promised 180 million doses. The expected shortfall, which has not previously been reported, follows a big reduction in supplies in the first quarter and could hit the EU's ability to meet its target of vaccinating 70% of adults by summer.