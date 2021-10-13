Is Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) A Good Stock To Buy?

Abigail Fisher
·6 min read

While the market driven by short-term sentiment influenced by the accommodative interest rate environment in the US, virus news and stimulus spending, many smart money investors are starting to get cautious towards the current bull run since March, 2020 and hedging or reducing many of their long positions. Some fund managers are betting on Dow hitting 40,000 to generate strong returns. However, as we know, big investors usually buy stocks with strong fundamentals that can deliver gains both in bull and bear markets, which is why we believe we can profit from imitating them. In this article, we are going to take a look at the smart money sentiment surrounding Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX).

Is NVAX a good stock to buy? Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) shareholders have witnessed a decrease in hedge fund interest lately. Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) was in 37 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of the second quarter of 2021. The all time high for this statistic is 38. Our calculations also showed that NVAX isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q2 rankings).

In the financial world there are a large number of tools investors have at their disposal to grade stocks. A pair of the most under-the-radar tools are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best fund managers can outperform the broader indices by a solid amount. Insider Monkey's monthly stock picks returned 185.4% since March 2017 and outperformed the S&P 500 ETFs by more than 79 percentage points (see the details here). That's why we believe hedge fund sentiment is a useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

Ryan Tolkin, CIO of Schonfeld Strategic Advisors

At Insider Monkey, we scour multiple sources to uncover the next great investment idea. For example, we like undervalued, EBITDA-positive growth stocks, so we are checking out stock pitches like this emerging biotech stock. We go through lists like the 10 best EV stocks to pick the next Tesla that will deliver a 10x return. Even though we recommend positions in only a tiny fraction of the companies we analyze, we check out as many stocks as we can. We read hedge fund investor letters and listen to stock pitches at hedge fund conferences. You can subscribe to our free daily newsletter on our homepage. With all of this in mind we're going to check out the latest hedge fund action regarding Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX).

Do Hedge Funds Think NVAX Is A Good Stock To Buy Now?

At the end of the second quarter, a total of 37 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of -3% from the first quarter of 2020. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in NVAX over the last 24 quarters. So, let's check out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

The largest stake in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) was held by RA Capital Management, which reported holding $543.5 million worth of stock at the end of June. It was followed by Citadel Investment Group with a $195.9 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Citadel Investment Group, Rock Springs Capital Management, and Discovery Capital Management. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position RA Capital Management allocated the biggest weight to Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX), around 8.72% of its 13F portfolio. Samsara BioCapital is also relatively very bullish on the stock, setting aside 5.21 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to NVAX.

Because Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) has witnessed bearish sentiment from hedge fund managers, logic holds that there is a sect of hedge funds who sold off their full holdings heading into Q3. Interestingly, Renaissance Technologies sold off the largest stake of the "upper crust" of funds tracked by Insider Monkey, worth an estimated $122 million in stock, and Bihua Chen's Cormorant Asset Management was right behind this move, as the fund dumped about $45.3 million worth. These moves are intriguing to say the least, as aggregate hedge fund interest dropped by 1 funds heading into Q3.

Let's also examine hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX). We will take a look at Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL), Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP), Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS), Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO), The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA), XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO), and NICE Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE). This group of stocks' market values resemble NVAX's market value.

[table] Ticker, No of HFs with positions, Total Value of HF Positions (x1000), Change in HF Position ACGL,22,1438952,-12 CHKP,29,646892,-2 ATUS,44,3176106,-4 NTCO,5,62101,1 LSXMA,43,1926503,5 XPO,57,3137995,17 NICE,22,1035023,-11 Average,31.7,1631939,-0.9 [/table]

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 31.7 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $1632 million. That figure was $1172 million in NVAX's case. XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) is the least popular one with only 5 bullish hedge fund positions. Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. Our overall hedge fund sentiment score for NVAX is 64. Stocks with higher number of hedge fund positions relative to other stocks as well as relative to their historical range receive a higher sentiment score. This is a slightly positive signal but we'd rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. Our calculations showed that top 5 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 95.8% in 2019 and 2020, and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 40 percentage points. These stocks gained 21.8% in 2021 through October 11th and beat the market again by 4.4 percentage points. Unfortunately NVAX wasn't nearly as popular as these 5 stocks and hedge funds that were betting on NVAX were disappointed as the stock returned -22.1% since the end of June (through 10/11) and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 5 most popular stocks among hedge funds as many of these stocks already outperformed the market since 2019.

Get real-time email alerts: Follow Novavax Inc (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Pushing back on businesses’ ability to have a vaccine mandate is a bad idea: Doctor

    Dr. Ali Raja, Professor at Harvard Medical School, joins&nbsp;Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the latest in the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Why Ocugen Stock Is Rallying While Moderna, Novavax, Vaxart Can't Catch Up

    Ocugen Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) shares were trading higher Tuesday after the Indian government approved Bharat Biotech’s COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin, for children between the ages of 2 and 18. Ocugen is partnered with Bharat Biotech. Other popular COVID-19 vaccine companies unable to keep up with Ocugen’s gains Tuesday include Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA), Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX), and Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT). Ocugen is trading up 19.25% at $9.17 in Tuesday afternoon trading. Ocugen Daily Chart Ana

  • India recommends homegrown COVID-19 vaccine for kids aged 2 and above

    BENGALURU (Reuters) -India on Tuesday recommended emergency use of Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 shot in the 2 to 18 age-group, as the world's second-most populous nation expands its vaccination drive to include children. The country has so far fully vaccinated around 29% of about 944 million eligible adults, as per government data, which includes administration of more than 110 million doses of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin. The company, however, is still in the process of securing an emergency use listing from the World Health Organization, a decision that is expected later this month.

  • Florida fines county $3.5 million for implementing vaccine mandates

    The Florida Department of Health on Tuesday fined Leon County $3.5 million for requiring its employees to get vaccinated against the coronavirus, saying it violated the state's ban on "vaccine passports." Why it matters: This is Florida's latest move to penalize local officials who have attempted to implement mask or vaccine mandates to contain the spread of the virus. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeLeon County, which is home t

  • Bitcoin Prices Hit a 5-Month High. How Much Higher Can They Go?

    The cryptocurrency has been surging since early October, when regulators indicated they wouldn’t be regulating the asset class soon.

  • U.S. House votes for short-term debt ceiling fix, averting default

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Democratic-controlled U.S. House of Representatives gave final approval on Tuesday to legislation temporarily raising the government's borrowing limit to $28.9 trillion, pushing off the deadline for debt default only until December. Democrats, who narrowly control the House, maintained party discipline to pass the hard-fought, $480 billion debt limit increase https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-senate-democrats-republicans-haggle-over-short-term-debt-fix-2021-10-07 by 219-206. The vote was along party lines, with every yes from Democrats and every no from Republicans.

  • Marriott Could Offer Profitable Short Sales

    Buying pressure picked up in September after a company presentation that emphasized continued negative impacts on revenue.

  • These Fort Worth companies will require vaccines, despite Abbott’s order banning mandates

    A White House official said Abbott’s order fits “a familiar pattern that we’ve seen of putting politics ahead of public health.”

  • Michael Burry's 'mother of all crashes' warning is still in play — but here are 3 stocks he's bullish on

    'The Big Short' guy remains bearish. But he's long on this trio of stocks.

  • 3 Stocks to Buy if You Want $1,000 a Month in Dividends

    A portfolio of dividend-paying stocks provides the ballast for a rock-solid future and allows for a small portion of your money to be applied toward growth stocks or even riskier investments. Unilever (NYSE: UL), Altria Group (NYSE: MO), and Leggett & Platt (NYSE: LEG) are among the bluest of the blue chips when it comes to sharing the wealth with investors. For example, Unilever pays $2.02 per share annually, meaning you would need to buy 495 shares, which at over $52 a stub would cost you almost $26,000 for that one stock.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 7%; Oppenheimer Says ‘Buy’

    Market signals are starting to switch, after a long year of steady upward trends in the S&P 500 and NASDAQ indexes. The Federal Reserve has made it clear that it will start tapering bond purchases, likely next month, and that the low-to-zero interest rate policy may end early next year. Q2 GDP growth came in a brisk 6.7%, but forecasts going into 1H22 are predicting a slowdown to the 3% to 4% range. And to top it off, inflation is up, with the consumer price index gaining 4.3% yoy in August of t

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Should Pay You for the Rest of Your Life

    Nothing is promised in the world of investing, but these three stocks pay dividends that are about as close to guaranteed as it gets.

  • Why AT&T Shares Are Tumbling Today

    AT&T Inc (NYSE: T) is trading lower Monday after Barclays analyst Kannan Venkateshwar maintained the stock with an Equal-Weight rating and lowered the price target from $34 to $30. The Barclays analyst cited challenging technicals as a result of the equity performance at Discovery Inc (NASDAQ: DISCA), which AT&T will be merging its media business with. AT&T was among the top three trending stocks on Stocktwits at publication time. AT&T is set to announce its third-quarter financial results befor

  • 2 Dow Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid in the Fourth Quarter

    The world's most iconic stock index is harboring two amazing values, as well as one widely owned stock that's best avoided.

  • These are the types of companies Warren Buffett says you should invest in during times of inflation

    Investing during inflation can be unnerving. Here's what the Chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway has said on how to handle it.

  • Owner of Gazelle bikes buys Cannondale, Schwinn for $810 million

    The Dutch owner of bike brands including Gazelle, Santa Cruz and Urban Arrow said on Monday it has agreed to buy brands including Cannondale, Schwinn and Mongoose from owner Dorel Industries Inc. for $810 million, creating one of the largest bike makers globally with $2.5 billion in estimated annual sales. Pon Holdings, which bid unsuccessfully to buy the Sparta and Batavus brands for $900 million in 2017, said the latest acquisition would give it a strong foothold in U.S. markets where it expects to sell e-bikes, as well as road, city and mountain bikes.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Under $10 With Over 100% Upside Potential

    For investors seeking the best returns, the decision of where to put the initial investment typically comes down to two choices. Put all the eggs in one big basket, and buy into the market’s giant corporations, the trillion-dollar companies with famously high share prices and a track record of steady growth – or to buy low, find a group of low-cost stocks in companies with sound business footings and high potential upside. It all comes down to just how much of a return do you want. The markets t

  • 3 Top Growth Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation

    Not every stock is capable of shrugging off a sweeping headwind that works against the broad market, but a few growth names are.

  • If You Invested $100 in Bitcoin in 2011, This Is How Much You'd Have Now

    This might not be how Bitcoin was intended to be used, but that doesn't change the fact that this is how investors view it now.

  • You Could Be a Millionaire and Not Realize It—Here's How to Find Out

    There's more than one type of millionaire—and you just might be one of them.