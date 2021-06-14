Novavax: Large study finds COVID-19 shot about 90% effective

  • FILE - In this Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, file photo, a vial of the Phase 3 Novavax coronavirus vaccine is seen ready for use in the trial at St. George's University hospital in London. Novavax says its vaccine appears effective against COVID-19 in a large study, including against variants. Results from the study in the U.S. and Mexico were released on Monday, June 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File)
  • FILE - In this Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, file photo, a Phase 3 Novavax coronavirus vaccine trial volunteer is given an injection at St George's University hospital in London. Novavax says its vaccine appears effective against COVID-19 in a large study, including against variants. Results from the study in the U.S. and Mexico were released on Monday, June 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File)
1 / 2

Virus Outbreak Novavax Vaccine

FILE - In this Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, file photo, a vial of the Phase 3 Novavax coronavirus vaccine is seen ready for use in the trial at St. George's University hospital in London. Novavax says its vaccine appears effective against COVID-19 in a large study, including against variants. Results from the study in the U.S. and Mexico were released on Monday, June 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File)
LINDA A. JOHNSON
·3 min read

Vaccine maker Novavax said Monday its shot was highly effective against COVID-19 and also protected against variants in a large, late-stage study in the U.S. and Mexico.

The vaccine was about 90% effective overall and preliminary data showed it was safe, the company said.

While demand for COVID-19 shots in the U.S. has dropped off dramatically, the need for more vaccines around the world remains critical. The Novavax vaccine, which is easy to store and transport, is expected to play an important role in boosting vaccine supplies in the developing world.

That help is still months away, however. The company says it plans to seek authorization for the shots in the U.S., Europe and elsewhere by the end of September and be able to produce up to 100 million doses a month by then.

“Many of our first doses will go to … low- and middle-income countries, and that was the goal to begin with,” Novavax Chief Executive Stanley Erck told The Associated Press.

While more than half of the U.S. population has had at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, less than 1 percent of people in the developing world have had one shot, according to Our World In Data.

Novavax's study involved nearly 30,000 people ages 18 and up in the U.S. and Mexico. Two-thirds received two doses of the vaccine, three weeks apart, and the rest got dummy shots.

There were 77 cases of COVID-19 — 14 in the group that got the vaccine and the rest were in volunteers who received dummy shots. None in the vaccine group had moderate or severe disease, compared to 14 in the placebo group.

The vaccine was similarly effective against several variants including the one first detected in the U.K. that's dominant in the U.S., and in high-risk populations including the elderly and people with other health problems.

Side effects were mostly mild — tenderness and pain at the injection site. There were no reports of unusual blood clots or heart problems, Erck said.

Novavax reported the results in a press release and plans to publish in a medical journal, where it will be vetted by independent experts. The Maryland-based company previously released findings from smaller studies in Britain and South Africa.

COVID-19 vaccines train the body to recognize the coronavirus, especially the spike protein that coats it, and get ready to fight the virus off. The Novavax vaccine is made with lab-grown copies of that protein. That's different from some of the other vaccines now widely used, which include genetic instructions for the body to make its own spike protein.

The Novavax vaccine can be stored in standard refrigerators, making it easier to distribute.

Novavax previously announced manufacturing delays due to supply shortages. The company now expects to reach production of 100 million doses a month by the end of September and 150 million doses a month by December.

The company has committed to supplying 110 million doses to the U.S. over the next year and a total of 1.1 billion doses to developing countries.

In May, vaccines alliance Gavi announced it had signed an agreement to buy 350 million doses of Novavax’s vaccine, with deliveries estimated to begin in the third quarter. COVAX, the global initiative to provide vaccines to countries, is facing a critical shortage of vaccines after its biggest supplier in India suspended exports until the end of the year,

Novavax has been working on developing vaccines for more than three decades, but hasn't brought one to market. The company’s coronavirus vaccine work is partly funded by the U.S. government.

___

Follow Linda A. Johnson on Twitter: LindaJ_onPharma

___

AP Medical Writer Maria Cheng contributed to this report.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Recommended Stories

  • Here’s What Biden’s Team Expects From His Meeting With Putin

    GettyThe political world and the media have zeroed in on President Joe Biden’s meeting this week with Vladimir Putin as the most important diplomatic event in which this young administration has participated. But the truth is that the heaviest diplomatic lifting with regard to the US-Russia relationship, and American national security, will have already taken place before the meeting in Geneva begins—or it will come in its wake.National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said that Biden would be arr

  • ‘That’s a problem’: Experts review video of fatal KCPD shooting of Malcolm Johnson

    Police accountability experts questioned why officers chose to make the arrest inside a gas station, and how the shooting occurred.

  • China, Russia, cyberattacks and climate: What to know about NATO summit

    President Joe Biden is at NATO headquarters in Brussels on Monday, the second stop on his three-stop overseas trip to Europe.

  • Shocking CCTV shows gang repeatedly drive into man during violent crime spree

    The gang deliberately tried to run over a man in Sunderland.

  • How a Fort Worth nonprofit, Texas A&M Law worked to exonerate a man convicted of murder

    For Mike Ware, the process of trying to get a person exonerated for a crime they didn’t commit reveals a lot of inequities in the criminal justice system.

  • Novavax announces its COVID-19 vaccine is over 90% effective against symptomatic disease

    American biotechnology company Novavax announced Monday that its experimental COVID-19 vaccine was more than 90% effective against symptomatic disease in late-stage clinical trials. Results from the Phase 3 trial, which enrolled nearly 30,000 participants across 119 sites in the United States and Mexico, show Novavax's recombinant protein-based vaccine, called NVX-CoV2373, provided 100% protection against moderate and severe cases of COVID-19, with an overall efficacy of 90.4%, according to a company press release. Researchers observed a total of 77 cases of COVID-19 in the randomized, placebo-controlled, observer-blinded study.

  • Irving leaves Game 4 of Nets-Bucks series with injury

    Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving missed the second half of Game 4 of his team's second-round playoff series with the Milwaukee Bucks after spraining his ankle midway through the second quarter. Irving left the game and headed to the locker room with 5:52 left in the period, leaving Brooklyn without two of its superstars. The Nets announced at halftime he had a sprained ankle and wouldn't return to the game.

  • Iran Says Outline Agreed With U.S. to Lift Energy Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- Iran said it has reached a broad agreement with the U.S. over the lifting of sanctions on its industrial sectors, including energy, but warned there was “very little time left” for world powers to revive a 2015 nuclear deal.Saeed Khatibzadeh, spokesman for Iran’s Foreign Ministry, didn’t give more detail on the potential easing of trade restrictions, which have all but prevented the Islamic Republic from exporting oil and battered its economy. The landmark accord was being delayed

  • Soccer-Messi confesses to worrying about contracting COVID-19

    Players or officials from Bolivia, Colombia and Venezuela tested positive for the virus even before the South American tournament kicked off on Sunday evening in Brasilia. Messi, who will line up for Argentina in their opener against Chile in Rio de Janeiro on Monday, said the fear of contracting the virus was widespread in the squad.

  • Schools across US brace for surge of kindergartners in fall

    School districts across the United States are hiring additional teachers in anticipation of what will be one of the largest kindergarten classes ever as enrollment rebounds following the coronavirus pandemic. As they await the arrival next fall of students who sat out the current school year, educators are also bracing for many students to be less prepared than usual due to lower preschool attendance rates. “The job of the kindergarten teacher just got a lot harder,” said Steven Barnett, senior co-director of the National Institute for Early Education Research at Rutgers University.

  • Biden sending extra $150m to Ukraine to help it defend borders against Russia, Pentagon announces

    The latest payment has been approved following reforms in Ukraine

  • ‘She reminded me of my mother’: Joe Biden meets the Queen at Windsor Castle

    The British monarch hosted the US President and First Lady for tea on Sunday afternoon

  • Major wreckage at hospital hit by artillery in north Syria

    The death toll from an artillery strike on a hospital in northern Syria has risen to at least 15, medical officials said Sunday. The shelling, a day earlier, caused widespread destruction and knocked out the hospital’s maternity ward and surgery unit. Al-Shifaa hospital is in the northern town of Afrin, in an area controlled by Turkey-backed Syrian opposition fighters.

  • Israeli police say woman with knife shot dead in West Bank

    Israeli police said a Palestinian woman carrying a knife ran toward an Israeli military checkpoint on Saturday and was shot dead by a private security guard. The shooting took place at the Qalandiya checkpoint near Jerusalem, one of the largest in the occupied West Bank. Police said the woman, identified as a 28-year-old resident of a West Bank refugee camp, had ignored calls by the guard to stop.

  • Trump Justice Department official denies knowledge of snooping on Democrat lawmakers

    Rosenstein tells associates he had no knowledge of subpoena targeting Schiff

  • Man gets his gun back nine months after domestic altercation and uses it to shoot and kill his wife

    Shooter’s lawyer says without gun, ‘I don’t think what happened that night would have happened that night’

  • ‘Nixon On Stilts And Steroids’: Watergate-era White House lawyer digs into bombshell new Trump scandal

    ‘Nixon didn’t have that kind of Department of Justice,’ former White House Counsel says

  • LEADING OFF: Blue Jays bop at Fenway, Rays-Chisox meet up

    Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the bashing Blue Jays try to keep up their power surge at Fenway Park. Teoscar Hernández hit a pair of three-run shots over the Green Monster as Toronto hit eight home runs — the most ever allowed in a game by the Red Sox — in an 18-4 romp Sunday. The Blue Jays have hit 13 homers the past two days in Boston, with nine of them clearing the Monster.

  • Head of world's 'largest family' dies in India, leaving behind 39 wives and 94 children

    A man believed to have the world’s largest family, including 39 wives, 94 children, 33 grandchildren and one great-grandchild, has died in the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram. Ziona Chana, 76, was the head of a polygamous Christian religious sect with 4,000 members, and his extended family all lived together in one 100-room, four-storied mansion in the remote village of Baktawng Tlangnuam. Mr Chana, a construction worker, developed a rota system for which of his wives would share his bed on

  • South Dakota rocked again as a wind turbine plant shuts its doors

    John F. Kerry, the special presidential envoy for climate, said only months ago that those losing fossil fuel jobs in coal and hydraulic fracturing will find they have a better choice in jobs in either the solar industry or as wind turbine technicians.