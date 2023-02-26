Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX investor one-year losses grow to 89% as the stock sheds US$103m this past week

As every investor would know, you don't hit a homerun every time you swing. But serious investors should think long and hard about avoiding extreme losses. It must have been painful to be a Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) shareholder over the last year, since the stock price plummeted 89% in that time. A loss like this is a stark reminder that portfolio diversification is important. We note that it has not been easy for shareholders over three years, either; the share price is down 45% in that time. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 47% in the last three months. We really hope anyone holding through that price crash has a diversified portfolio. Even when you lose money, you don't have to lose the lesson.

After losing 12% this past week, it's worth investigating the company's fundamentals to see what we can infer from past performance.

Novavax isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last twelve months, Novavax increased its revenue by 53%. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. So the hefty 89% share price crash makes us think the company has somehow offended market participants. There's clearly something unusual going on here such as an acquisition that hasn't delivered expected profits. We'd recommend taking a very close look at the stock (and any available forecasts), before considering a purchase, because the share price is not correlated with the revenue growth, that's for sure. Of course, investors do over-react when they are stressed out, so the sell-off could be unjustifiably severe.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

We regret to report that Novavax shareholders are down 89% for the year. Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 10%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 12% per year over five years. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 4 warning signs with Novavax (at least 1 which is a bit concerning) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

