Novavax (NVAX) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Novavax (NVAX) closed at $202.09 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.37% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.11%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the vaccine maker had lost 12.41% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's loss of 2.98% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.72% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from NVAX as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect NVAX to post earnings of -$2.65 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 356.9%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $291.88 million, up 8535.36% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $25.35 per share and revenue of $4.07 billion, which would represent changes of +448.69% and +754.76%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for NVAX. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 7.46% lower. NVAX currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, NVAX currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.68. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 26.1, so we one might conclude that NVAX is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 190, putting it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow NVAX in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



