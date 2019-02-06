Novavax (NVAX) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Novavax (NVAX) closed at $2.30, marking a +0.44% move from the previous day.

Novavax (NVAX) closed at $2.30 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.44% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.22% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.08%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.36%.

Heading into today, shares of the vaccine maker had lost 0.43% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's gain of 5.84% and the S&P 500's gain of 8.17% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from NVAX as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.12, up 25% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $7.87 million, down 24.42% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for NVAX. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.25% higher. NVAX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 68, which puts it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



