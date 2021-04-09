Novavax (NVAX) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Novavax (NVAX) closed at $179.74 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.97% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.77%.

Heading into today, shares of the vaccine maker had lost 0.42% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's loss of 1.11% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 7.34% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from NVAX as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$2.65, down 356.9% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $291.88 million, up 8535.36% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $25.35 per share and revenue of $4.07 billion. These totals would mark changes of +448.69% and +754.76%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for NVAX. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 4.86% lower. NVAX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, NVAX is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.78. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 25.62, so we one might conclude that NVAX is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 186, putting it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



