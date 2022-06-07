Novavax says COVID vaccine for U.S. to be manufactured by India's Serum

(Reuters) - Novavax Inc said on Tuesday that its COVID-19 vaccine initially available in the United States, if authorized, will be manufactured by the Serum Institute of India.

"So all vaccines that are being distributed globally commercially are being made in a single facility by our partners (the Serum Institute in India) that includes the vaccines which are being deployed around the world as well as the ones that will be initially deployed in the U.S.," said Chief Medical Officer Filip Dubovsky.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese)

