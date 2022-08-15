Novavax seeks U.S. authorization for COVID vaccine booster

(Reuters) -Novavax Inc said on Monday it had submitted an application with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration seeking authorization for booster doses of its COVID-19 vaccine.

The U.S. vaccine-maker said it was seeking authorization for use of the booster dose after two doses of its own vaccine, and as a mix-and-match booster after other vaccines.

The Novavax vaccine was authorized in the United States for use in adults in July, and health officials had hoped the shot, which uses a more traditional vaccine platform, would convince some vaccine skeptics to get inoculated.

The company last week halved its full-year revenue forecast as it does not expect further sales of its COVID-19 shot this year in the United States in the face of a supply glut and soft demand.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)