Novavax starts enrolling people for phase two of COVID-19 vaccine trial

(Reuters) - Novavax Inc said on Monday it has begun enrolling volunteers for the second phase of an ongoing clinical trial of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, with interim data expected in the fourth quarter of 2020.

In the new phase, the age range has been expanded, with adults between 60 and 84 years accounting for nearly 50% of the trial's population.

Early-stage data from a small clinical trial of the vaccine has shown it produced high levels of virus-fighting antibodies, and the company aims to begin larger studies to obtain regulatory approvals as early as December.





(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)