Novavax tumbles after report on COVID-19 vaccine production delay

FILE PHOTO: Vial and sryinge are seen in front of displayed Novavax logo in this illustration taken
·2 min read

(Reuters) -Shares of Novavax Inc fell 16% after a report from Politico said the company faces significant hurdles in proving it can manufacture its experimental COVID-19 vaccine that meets regulators' quality standards, resulting in production delays.

The methods Novavax used to test the efficacy of its vaccine have fallen short of U.S. regulators' standards, according to the Politico report, citing people familiar with the matter.

(https://politi.co/3nd3aky)

The production delays are likely to affect deliveries to the COVAX facility, which aims to provide equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines for low- and middle-income countries, the report added.

Novavax and India's Serum Institute, the world's largest vaccine producer, had together committed to providing more than 1.1 billion doses to COVAX.

Novavax in a statement said https://ir.novavax.com/Novavax-Reconfirms-Confidence-in-Regulatory-Filing-Timelines-and-Manufacturing-Quality it was confident in its ability to deliver its high-quality vaccine.

"We underscore our ongoing commitment to the stringent standards of production and manufacturing for our recombinant nanoparticle protein-based COVID-19 vaccine candidate with Matrix-M adjuvant," the company said.

The company said it has filed for regulatory authorization for its shot in India, Indonesia and the Philippines, and reiterated that it expects to file for emergency use authorization in the United States before the end of 2021.

It has fallen behind in the race for authorization in the United States and Europe, which have already vaccinated most of their residents.

Last month, the company and its partner Serum Institute of India applied to the World Health Organization for an emergency use listing of Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine, potentially clearing the way for the shot to be shipped to many poor countries.

Novavax said on Wednesday its global supply chain is expected to achieve a capacity of 150 million doses per month by the end of the fourth quarter.

The company's shares fell nearly 17% to $133.62 in early trading.

(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Shinjini Ganguli)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Why 2 Key Stocks Plunged in Premarket Trading Wednesday

    The stock market looked poised to take a brief pause on Wednesday morning, consolidating some of the recent gains it has seen. Major stock market benchmarks remained near their all-time highs, but futures markets posted modest declines ahead of the regular trading session. A couple of stocks saw particularly large drops in premarket trading Wednesday.

  • Biogen raises forecast despite disappointing Alzheimer's drug sales

    The forecast assumes minimal revenue from the treatment, Aduhelm, this year, the company said, with a ramp-up expected once there is clarity on reimbursement from Medicare, the U.S. government health plan for people aged 65 and older. Biogen recorded $300,000 in sales of the $56,000-a-year treatment, well short of analysts' average estimate of $10.79 million, according to Refinitiv data. However, the uptake has been slower than expected as several commercial insurers wait for further direction from the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) before covering the drug and some large hospitals have declined to use it amid controversy over its approval.

  • Gates Foundation to spend $120 million to speed access to generics of Merck COVID-19 pill

    The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation said on Wednesday it would spend up to $120 million to kick-start development of generic versions of Merck & Co's oral COVID-19 treatment to help ensure lower-income countries have equal access to the drug. The aim is to reduce the gap between when wealthy countries have access to the antiviral medicine, molnupiravir, and when the rest of the world can benefit from it. "To end this pandemic, we need to ensure that everyone, no matter where they live in the world, has access to life-saving health products," Melinda French Gates, co-chair of the Gates Foundation, said in a statement.

  • 5G speeds up Verizon's postpaid user additions, helps raise profit view

    The wireless carrier has been investing heavily in 5G technology to keep up with a surge in demand for mobile and data plans that spiked during the pandemic. The technology is touted to provide better coverage and faster internet, at a time when much social interaction, work and schooling is online. Verizon added 429,000 postpaid phone subscribers in the quarter, above FactSet estimates of 302,300.

  • S&P 500 Climbs as Tech in Favor Ahead of Busy Earnings Week

    By Yasin Ebrahim

  • Judge allows video evidence seized from Josh Duggar

    Duggar, who appeared on the TLC reality show "19 Kids and Counting" with his parents and siblings, was charged with two counts of downloading and possessing child pornography.

  • The Dow Edges Higher, Novavax Drops—and What Else Is Happening in the Stock Market Today

    The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note remained elevated, near 1.65%, adding pressure to tech stocks and the Nasdaq.

  • The first-ever bitcoin futures ETF rises 5% in trading debut as SEC's Gensler flags volatility

    The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF began trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "BITO."

  • Apple's new MacBook Pros bring back beloved features

    The new MacBook Pros unveiled Monday don't just feature all-new Apple-designed chips, but also bring back a bunch of much beloved features not found in recent years, including a card slot, MagSafe magnetic power cord and physical function keys.Why it matters: The return of these features addresses shortcomings that were especially nagging on laptops costing $2,000 and up, though they weren't necessarily deal breakers. Plus, it shows that Apple is willing to listen to customers — eventually.Stay

  • S&P 500 aims for longest win streak in 3 months, with Tesla earnings due after the close

    U.S. stock indexes are drifting higher, with the S&P 500 nearing an all-time high after five straight days of gains, as investors parsed third-quarter earnings with the electric-vehicle maker Tesla Inc. TSLA, due to report after the market closes.

  • Novavax Shares Plunge To Lowest Levels Since Mid-May As COVID-19 Vaccine Woes Continue

    Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX), which is facing an inordinate delay in getting authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine, are moving sharply lower Wednesday. Novavax Reportedly Facing Concerning Manufacturing Issues: Amid the delay in authorization, reports suggest the company is facing issues with the purity of the vaccine candidate. The method Novavax uses to test the purity of the vaccine has fallen short of the standards of the Food and Drug Administration, Politico reported citing peop

  • Stocks Inch Toward Record as Traders Mull Recovery: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. equities continued their rally into a sixth day, putting the benchmark S&P 500 within reach of an all-time high.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathThe S&P 500 gained 0.2% as traders weighed c

  • Microsoft’s former Xbox chief wasn’t sure if the first console would ‘see the light of day’

    Microsoft's former Xbox chief Robbie Bach says he wasn't sure the original Xbox would ever be released.

  • Chopin international piano competition closes in on winner

    The jury of the Frederic Chopin international piano competition was hearing the last finalists Wednesday in Warsaw before announcing the winner of the 40,000 euro ($45,000) first prize in the prestigious event that launches world careers. The jury will gather for deliberations in the evening after hearing the last four among the 12 finalists play a Chopin concerto with the orchestra during the day. The eight other finalists played Monday and Tuesday.

  • Netflix adds 4.4 million subscribers in Q3, topping estimates

    Wall Street is optimistic the streaming giant will begin to see an acceleration in subscriber growth after a disappointing first half of the year.

  • Novavax Stock Sinks on Report of Covid Vaccine Manufacturing Problems

    A report says Novavax has failed to produce a vaccine with the purity levels demanded by the Food and Drug Administration.

  • BofA warns of 0% returns over the next 10 years — but here's the 1 key strategy to fight it

    The next decade could be a lost one — unless you do this.

  • Morgan Stanley: Buy These 2 Stocks Before They Jump 80% (Or More)

    After slipping through September, markets have been trending up again in October. One possible reason: better-than-expected results from the Q3 earnings reports so far. With results in from 41 companies listed on the S&P 500, aggregate earnings are up more than 40% year-over-year. These solid results come even as revenues are down 13% yoy. Of the companies that have reported so far, 85% beat the anticipated EPS, while 70% beat on revenues. With these results, it should come as no surprise to see

  • Here’s what legendary investor Bill Miller said in his final investment letter

    There's only one Bill Miller, the fund manager who famously beat the S&P 500 for 15 years in a row, through to 2005. Here is what he said in his final investment letter

  • Activist Investor and Billionaire Bill Ackman is Buying These 7 Stocks

    In this article, we will take a look at the 7 stocks that activist investor and billionaire Bill Ackman is buying. If you want to skip our detailed analysis on Bill Ackman’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to Activist Investor and Billionaire Bill Ackman is Buying These 2 Stocks. Hedge fund […]