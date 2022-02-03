Novavax's COVID-19 shot receives provisional approval in New Zealand

FILE PHOTO: Vials and medical syringe are seen in front of Novavax's logo in this illustration
·1 min read

(Reuters) - Novavax Inc said on Thursday its two-dose COVID-19 vaccine had received provisional approval from New Zealand's medicines regulator for use in adults.

The approval in New Zealand follows clearance for Novavax's shot in Britain on Thursday and comes days after the drugmaker filed for U.S. authorization of the vaccine following multiple delays.

Results of two late-stage trials in the United States, Mexico and the UK had shown an overall efficacy of about 90% for the protein-based vaccine, according to Novavax.

Novavax has an advance purchase agreement deal with New Zealand for 10.7 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine. Its manufacturing partner, the Serum Institute of India, will supply initial doses to the government, Novavax said.

Novavax's vaccine, which will be sold in New Zealand under the brand name Nuvaxovid, has also received authorizations from the European Union and the World Health Organization.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

