Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine could be authorized as early as May, its CEO said. A trial suggests it is 89% effective, though slightly less so against contagious variants.

Grace Dean
·3 min read
covid vaccine
A volunteer receiving an injection for a vaccine against COVID-19 in South Africa. Felix Dlangamandla/Beeld/Gallo Images via Getty Images

  • Novavax CEO Stanley Erck predicted his company's vaccine could be authorized in the US in May.

  • He said the timing depended on whether the FDA would act largely based on UK trial data.

  • Late-stage UK trials suggest the vaccine is highly effective, though a bit less so against variants.

  • Visit the Business section of Insider for more stories.

Novavax CEO Stanley Erck has predicted that the company's coronavirus vaccine could be authorized in the US as soon as May.

Trial results suggest the vaccine is highly effective, though less so against the variant first found in South Africa that has spread to at least 10 US states including New York.

The American biotech company has agreed to supply 110 million doses of its vaccine to the US, Erck told CNBC on Monday, adding that he expected them to be delivered by June or July. But he said this depended on whether the US Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency-use authorization for the vaccine based largely on trial data from the UK.

Novavax is running three efficacy trials at same time, Erck said: in the UK, South Africa, and the US. Data from the US phase-three trial, which has 30,000 participants, won't come out for "probably a couple of months," he said.

Novavax already has phase-three trial data on the vaccine's efficacy in the UK, however, suggesting the shot is on average 89.3% effective at protecting against COVID-19.

The UK trial of 15,000 participants found the vaccine to be slightly less effective against the B.1.1.7 strain, first identified in the UK and now spreading rapidly in the US. Novavax said roughly half of the participants who caught the coronavirus during the trial were infected with this variant, and the vaccine was 85.6% effective on them, compared with 95.6% on the original strain of the virus.

"It did show there's a decrement as the virus mutates," Erck told CNBC.

In a trial in South Africa, interim results show the vaccine was far less effective against the B.1.351 strain, which was first found there.

Erck said Novavax would probably file for approval in the UK first, in about April, before submitting data to the FDA about a month later.

"Our hope and expectation is that the FDA will agree to review the [UK] data as part of our EUA filing in the US," he said.

FDA regulators have so far given emergency-use authorization to three coronavirus vaccines in the US, developed by Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, and Pfizer and BioNTech.

"I'm not worried about lack of demand for the vaccine even though we'll be the fourth vaccine," Erck told CNBC. "There's plenty of additional need for the vaccine in the US, and it's a big world."

The company is also looking at filing in Canada and Australia, he said. Novavax so far has advance-purchase commitments to ship 200 million doses outside the US "with the expectation that there'll be a lot more on top of that," he said.

In February, Novavax also said it would supply more than 1.1 billion doses of its vaccine to COVAX, a global World Health Organization-backed initiative to guarantee fair and equitable vaccine distribution.

Novavax has said it hopes to produce its shot at a rate of 2 billion doses a year by the middle of 2021, though it's not clear how many shots the company could actually make this year.

Compared with the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines, Novavax's shot can be stored at normal fridge temperatures rather than freezing temperatures, Erck told CNBC. But people should get whichever vaccine is available to them, he said.

"All these vaccines work," he said, "and if they're available, people should take them."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Johnson & Johnson waiting on new plant approval to ship high volumes of vaccine: executive

    Johnson & Johnson is waiting on regulatory approval of a new, larger plant operated by contract manufacturer Catalent Inc to begin large-scale U.S. deliveries of its just-authorized COVID-19 vaccine following initial shipments this week, a top J&J executive said on Monday. J&J will ship nearly 4 million doses of the one-shot vaccine around the United States this week and expects to deliver another 16 million doses later this month. "The first doses come from a smaller plant, which we could start up earlier," J&J Chief Scientific Officer Paul Stoffels said in an interview.

  • Energy-related emissions up in December despite pandemic

    Global energy-related carbon dioxide emissions rose slightly in December compared with the same month of 2019, indicating the sharp drop seen due to the pandemic was short-lived. Figures released Tuesday by the International Energy Agency show emissions from the production and use of oil, gas and coal were 2% higher in December 2020 than a year earlier. The Paris-based intergovernmental agency said a resurgence in economic activity coupled with a lack of clean energy policies mean many countries are now seeing higher emissions than before the coronavirus outbreak.

  • What if all the clouds disappeared forever?

    Clouds cover about 70% of the planet at any moment. But what if - poof - they all disappeared? Long story short, we'd have huge problems on our hands.

  • We’re not eradicating this virus but making it much more manageable: Dr. Amesh Adalja

    Dr. Amesh Adalja, Senior Scholar Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss the latest COVID-19 vaccine news.

  • States easing virus restrictions despite experts' warnings

    With the U.S. vaccination drive picking up speed and a third formula on the way, states eager to reopen for business are easing coronavirus restrictions despite warnings from health experts that the outbreak is far from over and that moving too quickly could prolong the misery. Massachusetts on Monday made it much easier to grab dinner and a show. In Missouri, where individual communities get to make the rules, the two biggest metropolitan areas — St. Louis and Kansas City — are relaxing some measures.

  • South Korea says up to medical personnel to extract extra doses of COVID vaccine from vial

    A decision by South Korean health authorities to allow more doses to be extracted from coronavirus vaccine vials sparked controversy on Tuesday as the country ramped up its vaccinations of healthcare workers and the elderly. The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) had allowed healthcare workers to use the remaining doses if they can squeeze more out of each vial with low dead space syringes, which minimize the amount of vaccine left in the syringe after use.

  • TV audience for virtual Golden Globes show appears headed for sharp fall

    The television audience for Hollywood's virtual Golden Globes ceremony on Sunday fell sharply from last year's event, according to preliminary estimates on Monday. Ratings data reported on Monday by The Hollywood Reporter and Deadline showed that only about 5.4 million Americans watched the three-hour telecast on the NBC network. NBC has yet to release any figures and did not return a request for comment.

  • France approves AstraZeneca vaccine for over-65s despite Emmanuel  Macron's efficacy claims

    People aged over 65 with existing health problems can be given the AstraZeneca vaccine, France's health minister said on Monday, departing from the government's earlier stance that the vaccine should be for under-65s only. When the AstraZeneca vaccine was approved for use by European Union regulators, France mandated it would only go to eligible people under 65 because data from trials in older age groups was limited. President Emmanuel Macron has claimed the AstraZeneca vaccine was "quasi-ineffective" for over-65s and on Monday Canada's advisory body on vaccines said the jab was not recommended for that age group due to a lack of research. But new data on the effectiveness of the AstraZeneca vaccine has "vindicated" the UK's decision to roll it out to older age groups, England's deputy chief medical officer has said. Professor Jonathan Van-Tam said the UK's Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) had taken the view that it was "not immunologically plausible" the vaccine would work in younger age groups and not older ones. A new study from Public Health England (PHE) suggests a single dose of the Pfizer or Oxford vaccine offers dramatic protection against hospital admission and severe disease in older people. The World Heath Organisation has also recommended the jab for over-65s.

  • J&J vaccine could be a 'game changer.' But the rollout comes with some risks.

    The Johnson & Johnson vaccine could be invaluable for staving off another surge of infections and helping the U.S. vaccinate as many people as possible.

  • Press watchdog sues Saudi prince for crimes against humanity in Khashoggi murder

    Reporters without Borders (RSF), a global non-profit defending press freedoms, filed a criminal complaint against Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman and four other Saudi officials for the assassination of Washington Post contributor Jamal Khashoggi and for other crimes against journalists. Why it matters: It's the latest organization to demand accountability from top Saudi officials following a U.S. intelligence report released last week that assessed the Saudi prince approved the 2018 operation to "capture or kill" Khashoggi, a prominent government critic.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Details: The lawsuit, filed Monday with the German Public Prosecutor General, also addresses 34 cases of journalists that have been jailed in Saudi Arabia.The complaint alleges that those journalists, as well as Khashoggi, have been victims of several crimes against humanity, "including willful killing, torture, sexual violence and coercion, enforced disappearance, unlawful deprivation of physical liberty, and persecution.""A crime against humanity is a widespread and systematic attack committed by individuals in full knowledge of this attack against a civilian population," RSF said in a statement. Be smart: The group says it filed the complaint in Germany because German laws give them jurisdiction over core international crimes committed abroad, and because the courts have shown a willingness to tackle such issues. "In Saudi Arabia, journalists, who are a civilian population according to international law, are victims of widespread and systematic attacks for political reasons in furtherance of a state policy aimed at punishing or silencing them. The five suspects identified in the complaint are fully responsible," RSF said.German prosecutors will now decide whether to take up the case, but there's no guarantee that they will.The big picture: The U.S. intelligence assessment has drawn scrutiny to the Biden administration, which said last week in light of the report's findings that it would not sanction the crown prince himself — worrying that doing so could threaten the country's strategic relationship with Saudi Arabia. "President Biden is facing his first major test of a campaign promise and, it appears, he’s about to fail it," Washington Post Publisher and CEO Fred Ryan wrote Monday. "It appears as though under the Biden administration, despots who offer momentarily strategic value to the United States might be given a 'one free murder' pass.""The sad bottom line here is that when it comes to press-freedom issues, particularly internationally, there is less distance between Trump and Biden than we’d like to believe," Columbia Journalism Review columnist Jon Allsop wrote Monday. The bottom line: The concern amongst press advocates is that in failing to take tougher action on the crown prince and his allies, the Biden administration is setting a global precedent that the U.S. will not come after other despots if they harm journalists abroad. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Shake Shack's Founder On Industry's COVID-19 Recovery, Why Full Service Dining Is Hardest Hit

    Full-service restaurants are bearing the brunt of the pandemic because the business model is not one that makes guests feel comfortable, Union Square Hospitality Group CEO and Shake Shack Inc (NYSE: SHAK) founder Danny Meyer said on "Bloomberg Markets." Why Full-Service Restaurants Are Most Impacted: A full-service restaurant, if permitted to open in the first place, will typically have a greeter at the door, multiple servers or waiters, a sommelier and other potential "touchpoints," Meyer said. Restaurants in New York City, as an example, were dealt a much-needed lifeline when the city made outdoor dining a permanent staple, the restaurant entrepreneur said. Such an initiative would have never been dreamed of prior to the pandemic, he said. The best part is that outdoor dining adds additional seating capacity above and beyond what was previously allowed, Meyer said. On the other side of the spectrum, the fast-casual or quick service group was able to show a much stronger or quicker recovery because it never fully depended on in-dining activity, he said. Related Link: Chipotle, ConAgra CEOs Explain How Digital Is Necessary To Win The Food Battles Meyer On The Restaurant Recovery: Restaurants will hopefully soon be able to take full advantage of the large pent-up demand for dining, Meyer said. People are craving the social experience of dining out in a public space and being able to "hearing the sounds and smelling the smells" of a restaurant, he said. At the same time, restaurants will still be able to cater to people who prefer to dine at home, in his view. Restaurants under Union Square's umbrella will likely implement measures that reduce interactions between staff and guests, he said. Some examples include the ability for guests to pay their bill without interacting with the server — and smaller menu choices that highlight "six great items" instead of an overly complicated menu with 15 choices, Meyer said. SPAC Update: Meyer's special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) USHG Acquisition Corp is looking to acquire "culture-driven businesses" across food, beverage and categories like health or e-commerce. While Meyer is a restaurateur by profession, his many years of experience have led him to realize that "hospitality as a business principle applies across all industries," he said. A company's ultimate success is derived 49% from execution, while the larger 51% relates to keeping all stakeholders happy and satisfied, he said. "We are at a time when what you do, as well as you do it, is no longer enough to distinguish your company as being the best in its field." See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaOnline Food Ordering Company Olo Files For IPO: What We Know So Far© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Legendary Hong Kong Actor Ng Man-tat Passes Away at 70

    Legendary Hong Kong comedy icon Ng Man-tat, the actor known for starring alongside Stephen Chow, has passed away from liver cancer at 70. Heartbreaking news: Tenky Tin Kai-man, Ng’s friend and chairman of the Federation of Hong Kong Filmmakers, announced the news on Saturday, according to South China Morning Post. Tin said Ng was not aware of how serious his condition was, and the actor was expecting to make a recovery.

  • U.S. Supreme Court questions patent tribunal's constitutionality

    U.S. Supreme Court justices on Monday signaled they may rein in the power of in-house judges serving on a U.S. Patent and Trademark Office tribunal who have the ability to cancel patents in a case involving a dispute between surgical device makers. Justices raised questions during arguments in the case about the constitutionality of the agency's selection of the judges and grappled over how to address the issue. The case arose from a fight between privately held Florida-based medical device company Arthrex and British-based rival Smith & Nephew PLC. The justices are considering the U.S. government's appeal of a 2019 lower court decision that the board's judges were appointed in a way that violates a U.S. Constitution provision intended to ensure accountability for powerful government officials.

  • Exclusive: Six-week sprint got Indian-made AstraZeneca vaccine approved in Canada

    Problems at AstraZeneca Plc's European production site in January kicked off a six-week push to get a version of its COVID-19 vaccine made at an Indian facility approved by Canada's drug regulator, according to the Canadian pharmaceutical company that filed the application. Last week, when Health Canada approved AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine, it also cleared a version of the shot made by the Serum Institute of India (SII). SII filed the application with a Canadian partner, Verity Pharmaceuticals.

  • As pandemic eases elsewhere, some Caribbean states face worst outbreaks yet

    In Jamaica, which won praise for containing its coronavirus outbreak last year, patients now overflow into corridors on chairs and stretchers in some hospitals, prompting the Caribbean nation to open three emergency field hospitals. While global new infections start to decline, a handful of countries across the Caribbean, including the larger islands of Jamaica and Cuba, are suffering their worst outbreaks since the start of the pandemic following social gatherings over year-end, quarantine violations by visitors and growing complacency. The number of total confirmed cases has almost doubled in the first two months of the year in Jamaica.

  • 49ers shouldn’t aim for reunion with Alex Smith

    Alex Smith is leaving the Washington Football Team, but the San Francisco 49ers shouldn't be the team to sign him.

  • UK rollout data on AstraZeneca shot should guide other countries - vaccine chief

    Data from Britain's vaccine rollout on the effectiveness of the AstraZeneca/Oxford University COVID-19 shot in older people should help other countries reassess their use of it, the head of the university's vaccine research group said on Tuesday. Britain has been rolling out the vaccine since January, beginning with the elderly and health workers, after approving its use for all adults. Many European countries have advised that the vaccine should not be given to over-65s due to a lack of clinical trial data on its efficacy in that age group, and a significant proportion of doses of the vaccine that they have acquired have gone unused.

  • Tired of reading glasses? Eye drop submitted for FDA approval may help you read without them.

    A new drug that could help more than 128 million Americans with presbyopia has been submitted to the Food and Drug Administration for approval.

  • 4 million J&J Covid vaccines ship out, Americans expected to receive shots within 2 days

    “Within the next 24 to 48 hours, Americans should start receiving shots in arms," Johnson & Johnson's CEO said Monday morning.

  • Former Eagles cornerback, CBS broadcaster Irv Cross dies at 81

    Irv Cross played in the league from 1961-69, and then spent 23 years with CBS as an NFL analyst.