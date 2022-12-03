Novem Group S.A. Just Recorded A 19% Revenue Beat: Here's What Analysts Think

It's been a good week for Novem Group S.A. (FRA:NVM) shareholders, because the company has just released its latest second-quarter results, and the shares gained 5.6% to €7.22. Novem Group beat revenue forecasts by a solid 19% to hit €177m. Statutory earnings per share came in at €1.02, in line with expectations. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results.

Following last week's earnings report, Novem Group's three analysts are forecasting 2023 revenues to be €683.5m, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to soar 42% to €1.75. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of €683.6m and earnings per share (EPS) of €1.51 in 2023. There was no real change to the revenue estimates, but the analysts do seem more bullish on earnings, given the solid gain to earnings per share expectations following these results.

The analysts have been lifting their price targets on the back of the earnings upgrade, with the consensus price target rising 5.0% to €15.68. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. The most optimistic Novem Group analyst has a price target of €26.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at €9.50. We would probably assign less value to the analyst forecasts in this situation, because such a wide range of estimates could imply that the future of this business is difficult to value accurately. As a result it might not be a great idea to make decisions based on the consensus price target, which is after all just an average of this wide range of estimates.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Novem Group's past performance and to peers in the same industry. We would highlight that Novem Group's revenue growth is expected to slow, with the forecast 1.5% annualised growth rate until the end of 2023 being well below the historical 5.7% growth over the last year. Compare this against other companies (with analyst forecasts) in the industry, which are in aggregate expected to see revenue growth of 6.0% annually. So it's pretty clear that, while revenue growth is expected to slow down, the wider industry is also expected to grow faster than Novem Group.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Novem Group following these results. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

