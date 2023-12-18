November 2023 in photos: USA TODAY's most memorable images

The Texas Rangers clinched victory, beating the Arizona Diamondbacks in game five at Chase Field to win the World Series for the first time in franchise history. Arizona Republic photographer Rob Schumacher was there for the historic win. “Behind the lens, my thought was to capture the Texas Rangers celebrating their first-ever franchise World Series win while at the same time firing an outfield remote camera and looking for dejection images of the Arizona Diamondbacks," said Schumacher. "This was the second time in 22 years, at the same ballpark, that I captured images of a franchise's first World Series win.”

On Nov. 7, voters in Ohio passed Issue 1, the 2023 Ohio reproductive rights initiative to establish a constitutional right to abortion in a post-Dobbs U.S.

Former first lady Rosalynn Carter died at the age of 96 in her home in Plains, Georgia, on Nov. 19. First lady Jill Biden, along with former first ladies Melania Trump, Michelle Obama, Laura Bush and Hillary Clinton, attended the funeral service.

November 2

The Texas Rangers celebrate after beating the Arizona Diamondbacks to win the World Series in game five of the 2023 World Series at Chase Field in Phoenix, Ariz.

November 3

Hailey Lopez completes a weld on a 4-inch schedule 80 pipe during a competition at Del Mar College in Corpus Christie, Texas. Local high school and college students tested their welding skills during the college's first welding competition.

November 6

Phil Markel buries his face in his hands after hearing a jury found Charlie Adelson guilty on all three counts for the murder of his son, Dan Markel, in Tallahassee, Fla.

Brush fire burn near Rocky Top, Tenn. Firefighters from throughout Anderson County, as well as emergency personnel, had been on the scene of the wildfire between Andy's Ridge and Walden's Ridge outside Rocky Top, which has grown from 160 acres to 210 acres.

November 7

Jason Hickman, left, and Shakti Rambarran, front, of the Ohio Women’s Alliance, react during a gathering for supporters of Issue 1 at the Hyatt Regency Downtown in Columbus, Ohio. Issue 1 establishes a constitutional right to abortion in the state.

November 10

Sister Marie Blanchette, principal at Overbrook Catholic School, sits inside a Black Hawk helicopter during a Veterans Day celebration in Nashville, Tenn.

November 12

Visitors view 'The Wall that Heals', a three-quarters scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, at the Spartanburg Downtown Memorial Airport in Spartanburg, S.C.

Amir Jazzar, lights a smoke bomb in the crowd during a protest of the ongoing Israel-Hamas war at the Texas State Capitol in Austin, Texas.

November 14

Nadezhda Tolokonnikova, a Pussy Riot member who gained notoriety after taking part in a 2012 protest inside Moscow’s Christ the Savior Cathedral, leads a Pussy Riot political protest action outside the Indiana Statehouse in Indianapolis, Ind.

November 28

A member of the audience yells amid heightened tension at a city council meeting in Knoxville, Tenn. Activists were speaking out on Israel-Hamas war.

November 29

Former President Jimmy Carter exits Maranatha Baptist Church following the funeral service for his wife of 77 years, former first lady Rosalynn Carter in Plains, Ga. Rosalynn Carter died Sunday, Nov. 19 at her home in Plains at the age of 96.

