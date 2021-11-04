November 4th Evening Forecast

AccuWeather

November is beginning the same way October ended in the Northwest: stormy. AccuWeather forecasters say that the storm train is likely to keep chugging through the region for at least several more days. This stormy pattern is sending much-needed precipitation in the form of rain and mountain snow to areas from the Pacific Northwest to Northern California. Both Seattle and Portland, Oregon, have recorded measurable rain on the first three days of the new month. With the next storm moving ashore on