November 4th Evening Forecast
A Frost Advisory has been issued for overnight for areas east and northeast of the Metroplex.
Local forecasts range from warmer days to significantly below average temperatures and blizzards.
The first significant lake-effect snow of the season dropped nearly a foot of snow near the shores of the Great Lakes Tuesday into Wednesday. The snowfall was enough to transform parts of Michigan's Lower Peninsula into a winter wonderland and break into the record books at one weather station in Michigan. Snow totals topped 11 inches in northern parts of northern Michigan. Gaylord, Michigan, picked up 11.7 inches of snow on Tuesday, which set a record for the heaviest snowfall in a calendar day
The "Sphinx," the United Kingdom's longest-latching patch of snow, located in the Scottish Highlands, has melted away for only the eighth time in 300 years.
Unlike other shortages, a food crisis is “a matter of life or death,” says Svein Tore Holsether.
Dick Frymire of Irvington, Kentucky, has used a Japanese Elm tree, and a special "secret formula" to predict winter weather for the coming year.
The animal was sedated on Wednesday for the journey home, the Monmouth County SPCA wrote on its social media pages.
Rocky, a pit bull, is seen on surveillance video chasing the large cat up a hill behind the house into the woods. He suffered eight puncture wounds needing 30 stitches, but his family says he's a hero.
National Park Service investigators are seeking tips & photos from the public to aid in the investigation of a Oct. 9 homicide on the Blue Ridge Parkway.
Authorities on the Spanish island of La Palma are telling people who live near an erupting volcano to stay indoors because of a heavy fall of ash that has forced the cancellation of flights and school classes. The Cumbre Vieja volcano on La Palma, which is part of Spain's Canary Islands off northwest Africa, has been spewing lava, ash and gases for more than six weeks. Local air quality is “extremely unfavorable” because of high levels of small particles in the air, emergency services belonging to the Canary Islands government said in a statement late Tuesday.
Where does all the trash go after you take it to the dumpster? The reality depicted in the images here showcase the current state of waste management, and how the items we discard are piling up all over the world.View Entire Post ›
November is beginning the same way October ended in the Northwest: stormy. AccuWeather forecasters say that the storm train is likely to keep chugging through the region for at least several more days. This stormy pattern is sending much-needed precipitation in the form of rain and mountain snow to areas from the Pacific Northwest to Northern California. Both Seattle and Portland, Oregon, have recorded measurable rain on the first three days of the new month. With the next storm moving ashore on
These auroras were so intense, witnesses said they rivaled those seen during the 2015 St. Patrick's Day solar storm!
America's busiest ports are clogged with containers because of a breakdown in the supply chain network. Truckers are struggling to ease the backlog.
What does and doesn’t get recycled is determined more by economics than the environment, and recent international trends have upended the process.
Laurel-Rose Von Hoffmann-Curzi suffered injuries to her face, chest and arms when a bear mauled her and she had to receive dozens of stitches, CBS station KPIX-TV reports.
The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) wasted no time in preparing to keep the roads clear during the approaching winter season -- the salt barns are stocked, the trucks are prepped and all the pre-checks are done. However, Ohio, along with at least five other states, is facing a critical setback: a shortage in snowplow drivers. Ohio, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Oregon, Missouri, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Rhode Island, and Wyoming -- all of which typically have snow coating the street