November jobless rate falls to 4 percent in county

Jan. 4—Crawford County's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dipped to 4.0 percent in November, down from October's 4.2 percent, according to the latest statistics from the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry.

The county's total labor force increased by 100 in November with 200 more people employed and 100 fewer unemployed when compared to October.

For November, the county's total labor force was 37,300 with 35,800 employed and 1,500 unemployed.

For October, the county's total labor force was 37,200 with 35,600 employed and 1,600 unemployed.

A county's total labor force is the number of people who live in a county and are in the workforce either employed or unemployed but may work in another county.

However, there was a net decrease of 400 in November in the total number of jobs based in Crawford County as four different job sectors each lost 100 jobs during the month. There were 29,900 jobs based in the county in November, down from 30,300 in October.

The mining, logging and construction sector lost 100 jobs with 1,200 reported for November, down from 1,300 for October.

The manufacturing sector lost 100 jobs with 6,900 for November, down from 7,000 for October.

The leisure and hospitality sector lost 100 jobs with 2,300 for November, down from 2,400 in October.

The local government sector lost by 100 jobs with 2,800 jobs for November, down from 2,900 in October.

At 4.0 percent for November, Crawford County tied with Erie, Lackawanna, Lehigh, Warren and Wayne counties for the 38th lowest rate out of Pennsylvania's 67 counties.

Seasonally adjusted unemployment rates for the four counties adjoining Crawford all moved lower in November.

Erie County's rate of 4.0 percent for November was a new record low for that county since the Department of Labor and Industry adopted its current unemployment calculation method in January 1976.

The rates for the other counties, listed November, then October, were: Erie, 4.0 percent, 4.1 percent; Mercer, 4.1, 4.3; Venango, 4.2, 4.6; and Warren 4.0, 4.1.

Pennsylvania's statewide unemployment rate remained at a record low of 3.4 percent in November, unchanged from October, according to the department.

Meanwhile, the national unemployment rate fell to 3.7 percent in November, down from 3.9 percent in October.

