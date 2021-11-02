November kicks off in Colorado with the first snow of the season

Reuters

An emotional U.S. President Joe Biden, who has come away from his visit with papal backing in his conflict with conservative U.S. bishops, on Sunday praised Pope Francis for being "everything I learned about Catholicism." Biden, the second Catholic president in U.S. history, choked up as he spoke about his late son Beau and his own feelings about the pope and Catholicism at a final news conference in Rome at the end of the G20 summit of leaders of the world's richest nations. Conservative U.S. bishops want to deny Biden the right to receive communion, the central sacrament of the faith, because of Biden's support for abortion rights.