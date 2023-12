The sports betting lounge is shown at Tin Lizzie Gaming Resort in Deadwood.

Deadwood's November gaming numbers saw a modest increase over the same period last year, according to statistics released by the South Dakota Commission on Gaming this week.

"With November’s strong performance, our year-to-date increase is up 2.84%,” said Mike Rodman, executive director, Deadwood Gaming Association. “Sports wagering’s year-to-date increase is up 22.62%.”

Deadwood’s overall gaming revenues were up 10.17% over November of 2022. The slot machine handle increased by 10% compared to November 2022, while the table game handle increased by 12.89%.

The sports wagering handle was up 12.34%. Deadwood gaming operators gave out more than $1.7 million in "free-play" rewards during November, which left taxable adjusted gross revenues at $10,614,954.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: November numbers show increase in Deadwood gaming