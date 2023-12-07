November permit report shows changes to the community

CHILLICOTHE — The November permit report from the Ross County Building Department shows 42 requests for permits in the area. These permits can give a look at what is happening in the community.

In Chillicothe Shine on Chillicothe received a permit for the thousands of lights in Yoctangee Park. The McDonald's of North Bridge Street received a permit for interior alterations in the dining room and customer service area. The Ross County Airport received a permit for lighting on the airport sign. Real Joy Church received a permit for roof-mounted solar panels.

Adena Local School District received a permit for the demolition of bleachers and a press box. Zane Trace Local School District received a permit for phase one of an addition to the fieldhouse.

