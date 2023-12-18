November saw only two homicides in Jackson. Then, three occurred in 24 hours this weekend

Three homicides occurred in Jackson in a 24-hour period over the weekend, a sharp contrast compared to November which saw only two homicides in the capital city for the month.

Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba and Chief Joseph Wade made the announcement during a Monday press conference. Few details were given, other than the homicides were between people who knew each other. Two warrants have been issued in two of the cases and one arrest has been made, Wade said.

"We cannot normalize this type of behavior ... family, friends and loved ones killing family, friends and loved ones. That is not acceptable," Wade said. "We were really celebrating internally last month; we only had two homicides for the whole month."

Wade asked the public to contact the Jackson Police Department if they have any information.

Chief of Police Joseph Wade (left) and Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba (right), seen in this May 19, 2023 file photo, addressed three homicides that occurred in 24 hours over the weekend.

After Wade spoke, Lumumba added that it can be very hard for JPD to police crimes that are "interpersonal in nature."

"That is very, very difficult to police what often goes on in the home. There won't be a Jackson Police Department (around) when two friends get in a fight in a private location," Lumumba said.

Lumumba spoke Monday on the city's Office of Violence Prevention and Trauma Recovery, which was created last year. He asked JPD to work with the office and its executive director, Keisha Coleman, regarding the homicides.

"Our ultimate goal is to continue to bring people within the ranks of JPD, but alongside them we want to bring in other social service professionals (like) social workers, psychologists, (and) people who can support families as they deal with these challenges," the mayor said.

Since Wade took over the department in June, he has increased the number of JPD officers from 221 to 262, an 18.5% increase.

The mayor then spoke on his own challenges dealing with trauma recovery. He said that when he was in the fourth grade, his oldest brother was shot in the head by a friend at their home. His brother survived but is now paralyzed.

"I will never forget that. I will never forget his friend showing up to our house in the middle of the night. I will never forget being rushed to the hospital," Lumumba said. "His youth was stripped from him, and his quality of life was forever diminished. I've had several other family members that have been killed, so we're no friend of crime. We have to work together in order to eradicate it."

Each month, the mayor's administration and JPD look at which of the city's four precincts had the lowest crime statistic data. The winner is then presented with gift cards to a local restaurant for everyone who works at the precinct. The "healthy competition" was started earlier this year.

The winner in November was Precinct 2, which is located in West Jackson. They were given gift cards to Sambou's African Kitchen. For December, Precinct 4, located in Northeast Jackson, was named the winner. They were given gift cards to The Manship Wood Fired Kitchen.

In closing, Lumumba also announced he will present this year's crime statistics in the near future, which are "well below the year prior."

