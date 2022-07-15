November trial date set in Micheal Pennington murder case

Jul. 15—TAZEWELL, Va. — A trial for a suspect charged with first-degree and concealing a body in the 2017 death of a Bluefield, Va. woman was scheduled Thursday in Tazewell County Circuit Court.

Michael Wayne Pennington Jr., of Bluefield, Va., who is being held at an Abingdon, Va., corrections facility, came before Circuit Court Judge Richard Patterson for a pretrial hearing. Pennington was indicted by the May 2017 Tazewell County Grand Jury on charges including first-degree murder, concealing a dead body, three counts of grand larceny; three counts of larceny with intent to sell or distribute; credit card theft; credit card fraud and receiving goods from credit card fraud.

All of these charges pertain to the death of Kaitlyn "Katiee" Ann Toler of Bluefield, Va.

Kaitlyn Toler's body was discovered April 6, 2017 along Mountain Lane on East River Mountain in Bluefield, Va. The Commonwealth's Attorney at that time, Michael Lee Dennis, said that she had lived with her mother, Mary Toler, and Pennington. When Pennington was arrested, he was already in jail on unrelated charges of burglary and larceny.

The case has been continued in court several times since Pennington's arrest in 2017.

Pennington, wearing a jail uniform and wearing handcuffs, turned before the hearing began and noticed that the Bluefield Daily Telegraph was present.

"I'm a patsy. You can quote me," he said. "I'm innocent."

Patterson said the hearing was for the purpose of scheduling a trial date. Pretrial motions concerning a cellphone that was found and the "thousands of pages of information" stored in it had been addressed.

Chief Deputy Commonwealth's Attorney Brandon Goins, who represented the prosecution with Commonwealth's Attorney Christopher Plaster, told the court that the evidence they planned to present during the trial had been narrowed down to 30 days of messages between March and April 2017.

The trial has been continued multiple times since 2017, mostly due to the COVID pandemic, Patterson said. He estimated that the trial will take 10 days to complete. The risk of having jurors get sick during the trial made conducting it "impossible. The court has also had to deal with the fact that its district of Virginia has only one medical examiner and one DNA examiner that have to be scheduled to testify.

Patterson scheduled the trial for Nov. 7 to 22. This period does not include the month's holidays, he said.

Attorney David Kelley, who is representing Pennington, told the court he was concerned about publicity the case has received lately, its possible impact on potential jurors whether it might make a chance of venue necessary. Kelley also said his client asked him to raise the issue of his right to a speedy trial if it cannot proceed in November.

Patterson replied that a jury questionnaire was possible and that he understood the speedy trial issues Pennington had.

"I've had an issue for five and a half years," Pennington told the court.

Plaster said that the case's continuances were made necessary by requests from the defense, not the Commonwealth. Kelley added later that it was an exceptional case due to the volume of evidence it involves.

A new pretrial date was scheduled for September.

Mary Toler said after the hearing that she was happy about a court date being set.

"I'm just hoping that it sticks and there's not continuance this time," she said. "It sounds like it's set and we're going to stick with it, the case this time. I'm hoping he (Patterson) sticks with that this time."

"We're still fighting for justice and I'm hoping to get it, hopefully by the end of this year because it's looking like we might get it," Toler said.

Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

