November's most-read stories: Beavercreek Walmart shooting, recreational marijuana, Dayton's first Portland Loo and more

Nov. 30—Here is a look at the most-read Dayton Daily News stories for the month of November on our website and news app:

Beavercreek Walmart shooter ID'd, FBI investigating motive

Details are continuing to emerge after a gunman injured four people in a mass shooting in the Beavercreek Walmart on Monday night before dying of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

As Beavercreek police and federal agents continue to investigate the shooting, we are working to uncover additional information and will update this story as more is released.

Here is what we know about the shooting now:

Nearly 100 churches sever ties with United Methodist Church during ongoing split

More churches have disaffiliated from the United Methodist Church as the prominent Protestant denomination continues its split along lines of progressive and traditional theology.

On Saturday, 96 churches disaffiliated from the United Methodist Church during a special session of the West Ohio Annual Conference held at Ginghamsburg United Methodist Church in Tipp City. The West Ohio Conference covers more than 50 Ohio counties in western and southern Ohio.

"I am signing a binding document ... that unbinds us from one another," said Bishop Gregory V. Palmer of the West Ohio Conference in a statement, commenting on the disaffiliation agreements more than 300 churches in this region have sought with United Methodist Church.

Issue 2: Gun owners and other adults who won't be allowed to use recreational marijuana

Possession of small amounts of marijuana will be legal Dec. 7 for many adults in Ohio following the passage of State Issue 2 last week. But not everyone will be able to partake.

The Dayton Daily News is looking into the ramifications of the new legislation. Previous stories looked at when the law will go into effect, and what rules will exist on where marijuana can be used under the law. This story looks at what limitations exist on who can use it.

Here are four categories of adults who may be limited from using recreational marijuana:

JobsOhio sues Mikesell's, former Dayton potato chip maker

Mikesell's, the historic Dayton maker of potato chips and snack foods that went out of business and sold rights to another Ohio company, is accused of breaching its JobsOhio grant agreement.

JobsOhio, the state's nonprofit organization that works to bring job creation and new capital investment in Ohio, filed a lawsuit on Nov. 10 in Franklin County Common Pleas Court.

In exchange for a $25,000 grant, Mikesell's and JobsOhio on April 1, 2021, entered into an agreement that required Mikesell's to create four new jobs at its 333 Leo St. location in Dayton with a payroll of at least $166,400, to retain 72 existing jobs with a payroll of at least $3.65 million and to make a fixed asset investment of $200,000 by Dec. 31, 2023, according to the civil suit.

Dayton installs first Portland Loo: public toilets with curious designs

The city of Dayton has installed a new Portland Loo public restroom next to City Hall that officials hope will deter people from going to the bathroom in public spaces.

This novel type of new standalone bathroom has garnered national attention and has won awards for its creative design and features. The public toilet is designed in a way to prevent drug use and other criminal and nuisance activities.

Dayton's first loo, which is located at the northwest corner of Third and Ludlow streets, will be operational tonight, Friday, Nov. 10, 2023.

Ohio House Dems announce plan to repeal abortion laws in wake of Issue 1 win

Ohio House Democrats announced Thursday their new Reproductive Care Act, a law that would repeal various existing laws that directly or indirectly restrict abortion care in Ohio.

Sponsored by Reps. Anita Somani, D-Dublin and Beth Liston, D-Worthington, two Columbus-area practicing physicians, the bill takes aim at a bulk of state laws that are already on the books, including 6-week and 20-week abortion bans, mandatory waiting periods and mandatory transfer agreements that require abortion providers to have partnerships with local hospitals — a law that has long been a thorn in the side of Kettering's Womens Med.

The bill also proposes adding new data privacy protections, nondiscrimination mandates and civil and criminal reforms to the Ohio Revised Code.

Dayton pulls contract after concerns about company's criminal history

The city of Dayton recently pulled a proposed contract with Evans Landscaping after city management learned that company officials years ago were convicted of defrauding another municipal government in southwest Ohio.

The Dayton City Commission at its last weekly meeting was expected to vote on a nearly $1.5 million contract with Cincinnati-based Evans Landscaping for a stream restoration project for Wolf Creek.

The proposed project seeks to restore a degraded segment of Wolf Creek in the city that is adjacent to the Wesleyan MetroPark and Adventure Central education center in northwest Dayton, said Joe Weinel, the city's chief engineer.

Why people are excited about the new REI Co-op coming to Beavercreek

REI Co-op recently announced the specialty outdoor retailer plans to open its fifth Ohio location in the Beavercreek Shopping Center next spring.

If you don't know much about REI stores, or why the announcement created a buzz for the region, here's what you should know:

The "Co-op" part of REI Co-op can be confusing. All of the REI stores are co-op stores. The company is owned by its members, and according to its website, there are about 23 million of them. This allows them to "focus on shared values, not share value."

Investigation at Kettering Health finds financial impropriety

Financial impropriety related to the use of Kettering Health organizational funds was uncovered through an internal investigation, the hospital said on Tuesday.

Earlier this year, Kettering Health retained an outside firm to conduct an internal investigation in response to "allegations of inappropriate fiscal and operational management at Kettering Health."

The internal investigation has since been completed, revealing Kettering Health funds had been used for non-business purposes, according to the hospital network.

Huber Heights' IT director resigned 9 days before cyber attack

Members of Huber Heights City Council said Wednesday their unanimous vote to declare the city under a state of emergency following a cyber ransomware attack earlier this week was fueled by a desire to get the situation under control as quickly as possible.

A state of emergency was first declared by City Manager Rick Dzik, according to a resolution presented during Monday's city council meeting which was unanimously affirmed by all members on council.

The resolution grants the city manager authority and discretion to spend up to $350,000 in response to the cyber ransomware attack, which city officials said was first discovered Sunday.

