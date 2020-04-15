Novitec McLaren Senna can hit 124 mph in 6.5 seconds



The McLaren Senna is quick. Really quick. Zero-to-124-mph-in-6.8-seconds quick. But rather than focusing on the achievement of that absurd number, the Novitec Group looks at the time between 0.0 and 6.8 seconds as a window of opportunity. That's the place where never-satisfied dreamers live, and Novitec has managed to whittle that opening down to 6.5 seconds with its just-announced tuning pack.

The standard McLaren Senna comes equipped with a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 that officially registered as the most powerful McLaren road car engine ever made. Paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, M840TR, as it's internally known, produced a claimed 789 horsepower and 590 lb-ft of torque. With Novitec's maximum tune, it makes 889 horsepower and 655 lb-ft of torque.

Put to use, the Novitec Senna can catapult from a standstill to 62 mph in 2.7 seconds, down from 2.8 seconds. Sprinting from zero to 124 mph takes 6.5 seconds, and it boasts a top speed of 208 mph, the same as the regular Senna.

Like with its tuned McLaren 720S, Novitec offers three levels of tuning but does not specify the numbers for the two lower tiers. All three are accomplished by adding Novitec's plug-and-play Novitec N-Tronic module. This piece of technology adapts to the Senna's electronic engine control unit (ECU), re-maps the car's injection and ignition, and modifies the electronic boost pressure control. The car's experience has also been altered by a Novitec Race GTR high-performance exhaust system made of Iconel. The exhaust has two 3.7-inch pipes that can be finished in polished stainless or matte black.

In collaboration with Vossen Wheels, the Novitec Senna has some new centerlock shoes, too. The forged MC3 wheels feature seven twin-spokes and can be ordered in 72 different colors. The specialty wheels are wrapped in Pirelli P-Zero rubber.

Check out Novitec's new beast in action below.

