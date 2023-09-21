Novo Holdings closes $462 million acquisition of Paratek Pharmaceuticals

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Novo Holdings, the controlling shareholder in drugmaker Novo Nordisk, on Thursday said it had closed its acquisition of biopharmaceutical company Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a deal valued at $462 million.

The acquisition of Paratek Pharmaceuticals, which was announced in early June, is Novo Holdings' largest individual investment in antimicrobial resistance therapies to date, it said in a statement.

Novo Holdings, which controls 76% of the votes in Denmark's Novo Nordisk last week announced a major investment in a new energy transition fund, as it is looking to expand its portfolio beyond health.

(Reporting by Louise Breusch Rasmussen, editing by Jane Merriman)