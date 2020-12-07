Novo Nordisk A/S – Share repurchase programme

Novo Nordisk A/S

Bagsværd, Denmark, 7 December 2020 – On 3 November 2020, Novo Nordisk initiated a share repurchase programme in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the "Safe Harbour Rules"). This programme is part of the overall share repurchase programme of up to DKK 17 billion to be executed during a 12-month period beginning 5 February 2020.

Under the programme initiated 3 November 2020, Novo Nordisk will repurchase B shares for an amount up to DKK 2.7 billion in the period from 4 November 2020 to 1 February 2021.

Since the announcement as of 30 November 2020, the following transactions have been made:

Number of
B shares

Average
purchase price

Transaction
value, DKK

Accumulated, last announcement

2,095,000

893,971,378

30 November 2020

120,000

423.01

50,761,778

1 December 2020

120,000

416.14

49,936,683

2 December 2020

120,000

417.91

50,149,476

3 December 2020

120,000

416.27

49,952,934

4 December 2020

120,000

415.32

49,838,061

Accumulated under the programme

2,695,000

1,144,610,309

The details for each transaction made under the share repurchase programme are published on novonordisk.com.

With the transactions stated above, Novo Nordisk owns a total of 36,218,659 B shares of DKK 0.20 as treasury shares, corresponding to 1.5% of the share capital. The total amount of A and B shares in the company is 2,350,000,000 including treasury shares.

Novo Nordisk expects to repurchase B shares for an amount up to DKK 17 billion during a 12-month period beginning 5 February 2020. As of 4 December 2020, Novo Nordisk has since 5 February 2020 repurchased a total of 36,280,522 B shares at an average share price of DKK 424.69 per B share equal to a transaction value of DKK 15,408,039,779.

Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company, founded in 1923 and headquartered in Denmark. Our purpose is to drive change to defeat diabetes and other serious chronic diseases such as obesity and rare blood and endocrine disorders. We do so by pioneering scientific breakthroughs, expanding access to our medicines and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease. Novo Nordisk employs about 44,000 people in 80 countries and markets its products in around 170 countries. Novo Nordisk's B shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Novo-B). Its ADRs are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NVO). For more information, visit novonordisk.com, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube.

Further information

Media:

Anne Margrethe Hauge

+45 4442 3450

amhg@novonordisk.com

Ken Inchausti (US)

+1 609 240 9429

kiau@novonordisk.com

Investors:

Daniel Muusmann Bohsen

+45 3075 2175

dabo@novonordisk.com

Valdemar Borum Svarrer

+45 3079 0301

jvls@novonordisk.com

Ann Søndermølle Rendbæk

+45 3075 2253

arnd@novonordisk.com

Mark Joseph Root

+45 3079 4211

mjhr@novonordisk.com

Kristoffer Due Berg (US)

+1 609 235 2989

krdb@novonordisk.com

Company announcement No 75/2020

