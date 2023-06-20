Novo Nordisk sues spas, wellness clinics for selling counterfeit weight-loss drugs

(Reuters) - Drug maker Novo Nordisk on Tuesday said it had sued medical spas and wellness clinics in the United States for selling products claiming to contain semaglutide, the key ingredient in its popular weight loss and diabetes drugs.

"Novo Nordisk has commenced the filing of legal actions in the US against certain medical spas, weight loss or wellness clinics, and compounding pharmacies to cease and desist from false advertising, trademark infringement and/or unlawful sales of non-FDA approved compounded products claiming to contain semaglutide," the company said in a statement.

(Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard, editing by Ed Osmond)