Novo Nordisk's diabetes drug Ozempic back in supply in US after months of shortage

Novo Nordisk logo is seen in Bagsvaerd outside of Copenhagen
Reuters
·1 min read

(Reuters) -Novo Nordisk's best-selling diabetes treatment drug Ozempic is back on the shelves in the United States after months of shortage, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) website showed on Friday.

The main active ingredient in Ozempic is semaglutide, also the key ingredient in Novo's obesity drug Wegovy, which has been seeing supply shortage due to high demand.

The company said the 0.25 mg, 0.5 mg and the 1 mg doses of Ozempic are available for patients. The 2 mg dose, however, has limited availability until the end of this month, largely due to the demand coupled with overall global supply constraints.

"While product continues to be manufactured and shipped, patients in some areas of the country will experience delays with the 2mg dose," Novo Nordisk said.

In February, the company had warned of supply constraints this year on Ozempic. The drug recorded sales of 59.75 billion Danish crowns ($8.56 billion) in 2022.

Ozempic's demand was also seen to be partly driven by prescriptions to non-diabetic patients seeking to lose weight, which is outside the drug's approved indication.

($1 = 6.9785 Danish crowns)

(Reporting by Khushi Mandowara and Raghav Mahobe in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk Uses an Old Photo to Value Farmers

    The billionaire CEO of Tesla, a pro-climate activist, boosts his already strong support for farmers who are strained by environmental policies.

  • Irvo Otieno died after officers pinned him to the ground for 12 minutes. Now 10 people are charged with murder

    Family says 28-year-old was having mental health crisis when officers pinned him to the ground for 12 minutes, suffocating him. Gustaf Kilander reports

  • Sarepta slides as FDA about-turn on panel clouds gene therapy approval path

    (Reuters) -Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc slumped as much as 21% on Friday on uncertainty over its gene therapy for Duchenne muscular dystrophy after the U.S. health regulator reversed its decision on a panel meeting. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration planned to hold a meeting of its independent experts to review the gene therapy, the company said late on Thursday, less than a month after saying it would not do so. "This change adds drama to the equation," said Baird analyst Brian Skorney.

  • Russia scouring Myanmar, Africa, Middle East for ammo, Ukrainian intelligence says

    Facing an acute “shell hunger” on the battlefield, Russia is attempting to procure ammunition and military equipment in Myanmar and across African and Middle Eastern countries, Ukrainian Defense Intelligence spokesman Vadym Skibitsky told Ukrainian TV broadcasters on March 16.

  • Bitcoin Barrels Past Banking Sector Troubles Toward One of its Biggest Weekly Gains

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin is on course for one of its biggest weekly gains of recent years, bolstered by wagers on eventual cuts in interest rates as the token rides out convulsions in the banking sector. Most Read from BloombergSchwab Clients Shift From Prime Funds to Government PortfoliosHow First Republic Bank Received a $30 Billion LifelineUBS, Credit Suisse Oppose Idea of Forced Tie-UpIn New York City, a $100,000 Salary Feels Like $36,000First Republic Set to Get $30 Billion of Deposits in Res

  • Franklinton man wanted in shooting that left one woman dead, another injured

    Columbus police said Friday that they charged Erich O. Barbee II, 30, with suspected murder and felonious assault and issued a warrant for his arrest.

  • Ukraine's National Defence Secretary on eviction of UOC-MP from Lavra Monastery: There will be no violence, but we will fulfill decisions

    Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine, has stated that the authorities will not use any force against the priests and monks of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, but will act in accordance with the adopted legal acts.

  • Wall man sentenced to three years in prison for trying to lure a child online

    James Megill, 43, was sentenced to three years in prison and ordered to undergo parole supervision for life in an online predator attempt on a child.

  • DeSantis says he prevented ‘Faucian dystopia’

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) on Thursday touted his handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, saying that his willingness to buck the advice of federal health officials in some of the darkest days of the outbreak prevented his state from becoming a “Faucian dystopia.” “Florida, we played an important role over the last three years,” DeSantis…

  • US tourists jailed in Italy for killing police officer to get new trial

    The Court of Cassation ruled there is not enough evidence to prove the Americans were aware the slain officer was a member of the Carabinieri

  • Russia steps up draft to replace massive casualties

    Russia is looking to replace its losses in Bakhmut and other parts of Ukraine by instituting a new wave of draft summons in 33 of 49 Russian regions, Radio Liberty reported on March 15.

  • New COVID origins data point to raccoon dogs in China market

    Genetic material collected at a Chinese market near where the first human cases of COVID-19 were identified show raccoon dog DNA comingled with the virus, suggesting the pandemic may have originated from animals, not a lab, international experts say. How the coronavirus began sickening people remains uncertain. The samples were collected from surfaces at the Huanan seafood market in early 2020 in Wuhan, where the first human cases of COVID-19 were found in late 2019.

  • Ukraine's Armed Forces shoot down Chinese-made drone Mugin-5 – CNN

    The Ukrainian Armed Forces shot down a Chinese-made Mugin-5 drone in eastern Ukraine last Sunday. Source: CNN, citing Ukrainian military and a comment from the drone manufacturer Details: The wreckage of the downed drone was shown to journalists by the Ukrainian military.

  • Russia races to salvage US drone wreckage in Black Sea

    Moscow said Wednesday it would try to retrieve the wreckage of a US military drone that crashed over the Black Sea in a confrontation Washington blamed on two Russian fighter jets.Russia also warned against "hostile" US flights as tensions simmered and Moscow denied its Su-27 military aircraft had clipped the propeller of the unmanned Reaper drone.But Washington was unbowed, with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin stressing the United States would continue flying "wherever international law allows" following an apparent de-escalation call with his Russian counterpart.Austin called on Russia to "to operate its military aircraft in a safe and professional manner".Russia confirmed the call and said Washington had initiated it.Kyiv earlier suggested the incident over international waters was evidence the Kremlin wanted to draw the United States into the Ukraine conflict.Russian Security Council secretary Nikolai Patrushev said in televised remarks Moscow would seek to retrieve the downed craft but was unsure if the effort would be a success."But it has to be done. And we will certainly work on it," he said.The crash on Tuesday, which Washington said was the fault of reckless and unprofessional Russian conduct, further ratcheted up tensions between Moscow and Western allies, already soaring over the Ukraine conflict.Patrushev said the incident was further proof that the United States is a direct party to fighting between Moscow and Kyiv and said Russia had a responsibility to "defend our independence and our sovereignty".Russia's defence ministry said it had scrambled jets after detecting a US drone over the Black Sea and denied causing the crash.The Pentagon said the drone was on a routine mission when it was intercepted "in a reckless, environmentally unsound and unprofessional manner".Russia said the aircraft had lost control but White House national security spokesman John Kirby said the US "obviously" refuted the denial.He added the United States was trying to prevent the fallen drone from getting into the wrong hands."We've taken steps to protect our equities with respect to that particular drone -- that particular aircraft," Kirby told CNN.- Regular intercepts -Russian intercepts over the Black Sea are common, Kirby said, but this one was particularly "unsafe and unprofessional" and "reckless".Ukraine said the incident was "provoked by Russia" and cautioned that it signalled President Vladimir Putin's aim to "expand the conflict"."The purpose of this all-in tactic is to always be raising the stakes," Ukrainian National Security and Defence Council secretary&nbsp;Oleksiy Danilov said on social media.NATO diplomats in Brussels confirmed the incident, but said they did not expect it to immediately escalate into a further confrontation.A Western military source, speaking to AFP on condition of anonymity, said diplomatic channels between Russia and the United States could help limit any fallout.&nbsp;"To my mind, diplomatic channels will mitigate this," the source said.Russia's campaign in Ukraine has led to heightened fears of a direct confrontation between Moscow and the NATO alliance, which has been arming Kyiv to help it defend itself.Reports of a missile strike in eastern Poland in November briefly caused alarm before Western military sources concluded it was a Ukrainian air defence missile, not a Russian one.- 'Unflyable and uncontrollable' -The United States uses MQ-9 Reapers for both surveillance and strikes and has long operated over the Black Sea keeping an eye on Russian naval forces.Pentagon spokesman Brigadier General Pat Ryder said the drone was "unflyable and uncontrollable so we brought it down", adding that the collision also likely damaged the Russian aircraft, which he said was able to land following the incident.Several US Reapers have been lost in recent years, including to hostile fire.One was shot down in 2019 over Yemen with a surface-to-air missile fired by Huthi rebels, the US Central Command said at the time.Reapers can be armed with Hellfire missiles as well as laser-guided bombs and can fly for more than 1,100 miles (1,770 kilometres) at altitudes of up to 15,000 metres (50,000 feet), according to the US Air Force.bur/gw/lcm

  • Georgia college student on life support with brain bleed after spring break trip to Mexico

    UGA student Liza Burke suffered a brain hemorrhage while on spring break in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Burke was diagnosed with AVM, a tangle of blood vessels.

  • Patient care coordinator at plastic surgery center shares how she's changed since starting work: 'How do I get a job there?'

    A woman on TikTok is sharing a "before and after" plastic surgery photo that has left some people impressed and others speechless.

  • Researchers Are Getting Closer to Learning How to Treat and Prevent Long COVID

    Promising drugs include metformin and Paxlovid.

  • Harvard biologist claims to be a decade younger thanks to these 4 lifestyle habits

    David Sinclair, founder of Tally Health, shares his tips for living a longer life.

  • What Causes Diverticulitis?

    Diverticulitis is the inflammation or infection of the diverticula, small pouches in the intestinal tract caused by diverticulosis. Typically seen in people over 60, diverticulitis is responsible for about 371,000 emergency room visits per year in the United States. Diverticulitis can lead to severe infection, bowel blockage, or a fistula if untreated.

  • What If Living Longer Could Also Mean Living Better? A New Book Reframes the Conversation Around Aging

    Your chronological age might be fixed, but your biological age is reversible. Here, functional-medicine doctor Mark Hyman offers a blueprint for how to roll back the years.